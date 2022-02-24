Sacked receptionist wins £25,000 in compensation

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

A sacked receptionist in a London law firm has won almost £25,000 in compensation as she won her discrimination claim against her bosses, reported MailOnline.

Kiran Nasreen’s pregnancy and health conditions were ‘inconvenient’ to her former bosses as they said she ‘was no longer needed’ after working at the firm for three years.

Earlier, she was diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, which can leave women bedridden and vomiting.

Nasreen told her boss, Dr Akbar Ali Malik, she was unable to work because of her condition. But her texts and calls were ignored so her husband went into the office to explain the situation, the MailOnline report added.

An employment tribunal heard that Dr Malik was ‘hostile’ and refused to take her sick notes or medical evidence.

According to the NHS, Hyperemesis Gravidarum affects up to two per cent of women in the UK and is one of the most common reasons for hospitalisation during pregnancy. The Duchess of Cambridge also suffered from the condition.

The report added that she has been awarded £23,413 in compensation after winning her pregnancy discrimination and unfair dismissal claims.

British Pakistani Nasreen began working for Malik Law Chambers in December 2014. In December 2017, she became pregnant.

The tribunal, held remotely in East London, heard that she had adverse symptoms, including severe sickness, almost immediately at the start of her pregnancy.

She informed Dr Malik about her pregnancy and that she was already having some sickness and might encounter further difficulties so may need time off.

Despite her husband reiterating that her illness was pregnancy-related, Dr Malik sacked her, the tribunal heard. Though she sent her sick note and hospital letter again, hoping Dr Malik would reconsider his decision to fire her.

Nasreen later received her December payment along with her Christmas bonus and nothing further despite her having worked until January 20, the tribunal heard.

Malik Law Chambers was shut down by Solicitors Regulation Authority in 2018, two months after Nasreen was fired.

According to MailOnline, Dr Malik wrote a book in 2021, three years after the closure of his practice, on ‘how to become a millionaire’, featuring a foreword from Dr Philip Beresford.