Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ divides fans with explicit songs and controversial cover art

Highlights:
- Sabrina Carpenter says Man’s Best Friend is “not for pearl clutchers”
- Album includes nine explicit tracks and provocative artwork
- Gayle King interview highlights singer’s unapologetic stance
- Seventh studio release follows her Grammy-winning Short n’ Sweet
Sabrina Carpenter has addressed the backlash surrounding her Man’s Best Friend album, making it clear the project embraces explicit lyrics and bold imagery. Speaking to broadcaster Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the pop star said her record is “not for any pearl clutchers.” The 26-year-old explained that the music captures freedom of expression and fun, a theme she wants her fans to embrace despite criticism over her provocative stage visuals and artwork.
Sabrina Carpenter unveils Man’s Best Friend with unapologetic lyrics and daring cover art Instagram/sabrinacarpenter
What is Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend about?
Man’s Best Friend marks Carpenter’s seventh studio album and features 12 tracks, nine of which carry the explicit tag. The project has been produced by Jack Antonoff and was released through Island Records on 29 August. The album artwork itself has been a talking point: it shows Carpenter on her hands and knees while a man pulls her hair. The imagery quickly divided opinion online, with critics calling it unnecessarily provocative while fans praised her for owning her image.
The record follows her 2024 Grammy-winning Short n’ Sweet, which topped the Billboard 200 and delivered hits such as Espresso and Please Please Please. Carpenter told King that this new album expands her playful and self-assured identity in pop music.
Why has Man’s Best Friend sparked controversy?
The controversy stems from both the lyrical content and the visual presentation. Songs such as Never Getting Laid and My Man on Willpower lean into overt sexual themes. During her Short n’ Sweet tour, Carpenter had already courted debate with lingerie-inspired costumes and suggestive routines, including stage performances of Juno that mimicked sexual positions.
Addressing whether she overshares in her lyrics, Carpenter told King she sees the opposite: “At concerts, I see young women screaming with their friends, and there’s a collective sigh of relief that this is just fun.” She added that even so-called pearl clutchers could find humour in the record.
How has Sabrina Carpenter responded to criticism?
Carpenter has taken a direct but humorous approach to criticism. In her interview, she admitted her music is not designed for the prudish, yet she softened her stance by suggesting that even sceptics might privately enjoy it. She emphasised that her songs provide connection and lightness rather than being intended as shock value.
She also pointed to the irony of critics focusing only on the most provocative parts of her shows. In a recent interview, Carpenter noted that while audiences highlight her racy Juno routines, her concerts also include ballads and introspective moments.
What songs are on the album Man’s Best Friend ?
The album’s track list is as follows:
- Manchild
- Tears
- My Man on Willpower
- Sugar Talking
- We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night
- Nobody’s Son
- Never Getting Laid
- When Did You Get Hot?
- Go Go Juice
- Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry
- House Tour
- Goodbye
Lead single Manchild has already reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, giving Carpenter her second chart-topping single.