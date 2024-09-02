Mother advocates for RSV vaccine following baby’s death

The RSV vaccine is the fourth vaccine offered during pregnancy, alongside whooping cough, flu, and Covid-19, and is available to women from 28 weeks onward. (Photo credit: iStock)

By: EasternEye

A MOTHER whose baby died after contracting a common virus has emphasised the importance of the RSV vaccine, which is now being offered to pregnant women and adults aged 75 and over in Wales and England.

Helen Roper, whose three-month-old daughter Rumer passed away in 2015 after catching respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), stated that the vaccine is crucial, especially for babies with significant underlying conditions, reported the BBC.

RSV, a common respiratory virus, usually causes cold-like symptoms in adults. However, during the autumn peak last year in Wales, over 5,000 children under five and nearly 1,400 adults over 60 were hospitalised due to RSV.

Roper, now living in Newport, south Wales, highlighted that Rumer, who had a life-limiting condition, was not the only child with underlying health issues who died that season.

She pointed out that the vaccine could have saved lives, particularly those of babies with treatable and curable heart defects.

The RSV vaccine is the fourth vaccine offered during pregnancy, alongside whooping cough, flu, and Covid-19, and is available to women from 28 weeks onward.

Dr Huw Williams, a Cardiff GP, told the BBC that RSV takes up a significant portion of healthcare resources between October and February. He shared that his 14-year-old son Gethin was hospitalised with RSV at 11 months old, after a rapid deterioration from what initially seemed like a common cold.

Dr Williams advised parents to seek medical attention if young children show signs of feeding difficulties, reduced milk intake, or struggle with breathing.

RSV is described by Public Health Wales as a contagious virus that infects most children within the first two years of life.

It can cause severe respiratory illnesses in babies under one year and the elderly, leading to hospitalisations and even deaths.

Public Health Wales estimates that RSV leads to 400-600 deaths annually among older adults in Wales.