A SENIOR figure in the UK’s real estate advisory sector, Rishi Bhuchar combines leadership in global finance with a sustained commitment to philanthropy.

Bhuchar was awarded an MBE in the 2026 New Year’s Honours List for services to philanthropy, recognising his support for charities that address the link between hunger and education, from school-based meal programmes to community organisations, working with families most at risk of educational disadvantage.

Reflecting on the honour, he said: “I am deeply proud to have been awarded an MBE for services to philanthropy. Over the years I have been involved in a number of organisations supporting children, particularly addressing the often-overlooked link between hunger and education.

“My involvement has focused on supporting initiatives that recognise that a child who is hungry cannot learn. It reinforces my belief that tackling disadvantage at its roots is one of the most important things we can do as a society, and I remain committed to supporting this work,”

He assumed the role of chief executive officer and divisional president of the UK and Ireland advisory services business at CBRE, a global commercial real estate services and investment company, in October 2025. In this position, Bhuchar leads the firm’s advisory platform across 15 offices, overseeing strategy, performance and culture across leasing, capital markets, valuations and advisory services.

Prior to joining CBRE, Bhuchar held senior roles in global investment banking. From 2019 to 2025, he served as global co-head of real estate investment banking at Jefferies, while also leading the firm’s EMEA real estate, gaming, lodging and leisure practice. In that capacity he advised listed and private clients on mergers, acquisitions, equity raisings and strategic transactions, becoming a prominent figure in the UK-listed property sector during periods of market volatility.

Bhuchar began his professional career in the late 1990s at EY, working within the real estate and construction practice. He later became a partner in the real estate corporate finance team, advising property companies and investors on transactions, capital structures and strategic financing.

He also held senior investment banking and private equity positions at Deutsche Bank, MGPA and Citigroup.

Born and raised in London, Bhuchar is a mathematics graduate from the University of Nottingham. He has said his Indian background helped shape both his work ethic and sense of responsibility.

At CBRE, he brings a capital markets perspective to a real estate industry in transition. He has noted that the UK market is moving from repricing to selective opportunity, with liquidity returning first to assets with strong fundamentals. Firms able to combine local insight with global capital expertise, he believes, will shape the next phase of the cycle.

Bhuchar represents a generation of leaders operating across finance and real assets while maintaining a focus on impact beyond commercial performance. The MBE marks a personal milestone, but his broader mandate remains to guide one of the UK and Ireland’s largest real estate advisory platforms through change while continuing to support initiatives that improve opportunities for the next generation.