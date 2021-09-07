Residential programme for BAME leaders starts at Magdalen College

By: Pramod Thomas

THE ‘Pathway to Success’ residential programme to find the next generation of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) leaders will start this week at the University of Oxford’s Magdalen College.

The programme, now in its second year, is designed to equip BAME individuals with the tools and knowledge required to stand for political office, an official statement said.

Under the programme, participants will undertake masterclasses in politics, governance, community, business, commercial and civic environments to further develop their leadership skills.

It is run by The House of Commons and Operation Black Vote (OBV) in collaboration with the Magdalen College and Blavatnik School of Government, and Lloyds Banking Group.

More than 1,000 people have applied for just 60 places in the programme which will help to build an in-depth understanding of major political, civic and business ideas through discussion, group activities and input sessions.

Participants will hear from a House of Commons clerk, academics, key political figures and business leaders, the statement added.

“At the House of Commons, we believe that leadership is improved by diversity and an inclusive approach to how we work. That is why we are proud to have worked on the development of the “Pathway to Success” leadership and development programme,” said John Benger, Clerk of the House of Commons.

“Addressing underrepresentation in senior roles within the House of Commons is one of the priority actions of our Diversity and Inclusion Strategy 2019-2022 and it is fantastic to see this programme go from strength to strength despite the challenges of the past year.”

OBV alumnus Frank Starling, and global VP of London-based WERKIN, who was appointed a London Enterprise Advisor to the mayor of London, said: “Pathway to Success is a career-changing opportunity geared at levelling the playing field and accelerating Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic leaders forward. Being a participant of the programme has helped me to access knowledge, networks and tools that have aided me to reach the next level.”

OBV alumnus Sonika Nirwal said: “Three months after attending the week in Oxford, I found myself thinking about applying for an internal promotion within my organisation. Through the programme, I received support in preparing for the assessment process. In the end, I was successful and am now looking at my career in a totally different manner.

“I have made some friends for life on this programme, whilst accessing some of the finest minds in the country. I would highly recommend the programme.”