Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 441,042
Total Cases 33,058,843
Today's Fatalities 290
Today's Cases 31,222
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 441,042
Total Cases 33,058,843
Today's Fatalities 290
Today's Cases 31,222

News

Residential programme for BAME leaders starts at Magdalen College

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE ‘Pathway to Success’ residential programme to find the next generation of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) leaders will start this week at the University of Oxford’s Magdalen College.

The programme, now in its second year, is designed to equip BAME individuals with the tools and knowledge required to stand for political office, an official statement said.

Under the programme, participants will undertake masterclasses in politics, governance, community, business, commercial and civic environments to further develop their leadership skills.

It is run by The House of Commons and Operation Black Vote (OBV) in collaboration with the Magdalen College and Blavatnik School of Government, and Lloyds Banking Group.

More than 1,000 people have applied for just 60 places in the programme which will help to build an in-depth understanding of major political, civic and business ideas through discussion, group activities and input sessions.

Participants will hear from a House of Commons clerk, academics, key political figures and business leaders, the statement added. 

“At the House of Commons, we believe that leadership is improved by diversity and an inclusive approach to how we work. That is why we are proud to have worked on the development of the “Pathway to Success” leadership and development programme,” said John Benger, Clerk of the House of Commons.

“Addressing underrepresentation in senior roles within the House of Commons is one of the priority actions of our Diversity and Inclusion Strategy 2019-2022 and it is fantastic to see this programme go from strength to strength despite the challenges of the past year.”

OBV alumnus Frank Starling, and global VP of London-based WERKIN, who was appointed a London Enterprise Advisor to the mayor of London, said: “Pathway to Success is a career-changing opportunity geared at levelling the playing field and accelerating Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic leaders forward. Being a participant of the programme has helped me to access knowledge, networks and tools that have aided me to reach the next level.”

OBV alumnus Sonika Nirwal said: “Three months after attending the week in Oxford, I found myself thinking about applying for an internal promotion within my organisation. Through the programme, I received support in preparing for the assessment process. In the end, I was successful and am now looking at my career in a totally different manner.

“I have made some friends for life on this programme, whilst accessing some of the finest minds in the country. I would highly recommend the programme.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Johnson breaks tax pledge to fund new care for elderly
UK
Teenage car thief detained for killing restaurant owner
UK
Haberdashers’ Aske’s schools change name over link to slave trade
News
Rise in extremist views and conspiracy theories among students, research shows
News
Ants in business class! Delhi-London Air India flight hit
UK
UK’s tech visa scheme most popular among Indian workers
HEADLINE STORY
Cairn accepts refund offer, to drop cases against India
News
EXCLUSIVE: A “lifetime of opportunity missed”
UK
Lockdown weight gain put people at risk of type 2 diabetes, NHS study…
News
Indian court allows shorter dose gap for those who ‘pay’ for the vaccine
WORLD
Guantanamo 9/11 trial restarts; defendants include 2 Pakistanis
News
Newcastle mayor subjected to racist abuse as youths aim fireworks at mosque
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
Mohit Raina on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, his experience of working…
Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
‘Satellite business sector needs consolidation’
Residential programme for BAME leaders starts at Magdalen College
Johnson breaks tax pledge to fund new care for elderly
Teenage car thief detained for killing restaurant owner
Haberdashers’ Aske’s schools change name over link to slave trade
Rise in extremist views and conspiracy theories among students, research…