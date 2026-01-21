RedCat Hospitality reports strong December growth across hotel and pub portfolio

Highlights

Coaching Inn Group, named Which? Large Hotel Chain of the Year, records 11.7 per cent like-for-like sales growth during Christmas.

RedCat Independent Pubs achieves 5.6 per cent growth during peak two weeks with Lion Inn in Boreham

Recently refurbished properties including Castle of Brecon and Warwick Arms Hotel exceed business projections with strong food and drink performance.

RedCat Hospitality, the operator behind The Coaching Inn Group and RedCat Independent Pubs, has reported impressive like-for-like sales growth across December, with exceptional performance during the festive period.

The Coaching Inn Group, recently named Which? Large Hotel Chain of the Year achieved 11.7 per cent growth during the two-week Christmas and New Year period, with 8.4 per cent growth across the six-week seasonal period.

The group reported volume and value increases across food, drink and rooms, alongside record guest satisfaction scores for December.

The company, founded and chaired by former Greene King chief executive Rooney Anand, saw particularly strong results from recently refurbished properties.

The Castle of Brecon and The Warwick Arms Hotel, both of which completed extensive renovation projects in 2025, demonstrated high performance and continue to exceed their business case assumptions, supported by outstanding food and drink sales.

RedCat Independent Pubs division recorded like-for-like sales growth of 5.6 per cent during the peak two-week period and 2.2 per cent overall for the six-week festive season.

Several sites achieved record weekly sales, with The Lion Inn in Boreham being the standout performer, reaching record sales of £215,000 in its peak week.

Richard Lewis, chief executive of RedCat Hospitality, noted "We ended 2025 on a real high, with December seeing some exceptional results across the group.

The Coaching Inn Group's performance was extraordinary on all measures and grew on a strong base in comparison to a good Christmas last year."

He added "We're really pleased with our performance in terms of sales, conversation and guest scores. It's all down to our amazing teams for their dedication, execution and focus on giving our guests a wonderful experience over the busy festive period."

The results demonstrate strong consumer confidence in the hospitality sector during the crucial festive trading period, with both accommodation and pub sectors showing resilient growth.