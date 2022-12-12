Raw turmeric can boost your health this winter; here’s how

iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

For centuries, Indian kitchens have depended on the bright yellow hues of turmeric or haldi. This powerful herb is added to almost every curry and savoury dish that is cooked in India as it helps in the process of cooking. It is also believed to add nutritional value to the food.

Haldi can also be had uncooked and can be added to milk or to warm water and consumed as a tea. Winters can make you susceptible to many seasonal ailments like coughs, colds, and flu. Cold temperatures can also worsen certain health ailments like hypothyroidism and arthritis.

Experts inform that haldi can help combat flu or cold as it helps enhance immunity and can also get rid of any chest congestion. Though most people use the powdered form of this herb, the raw roots of turmeric known as kacchi haldi are quite helpful as well. It is supposedly a powerhouse of antioxidants that not only helps to keep you safe from seasonal ailments but it is also good for your skin.

Research in the journal PLOS ONE (Public Library of Science) informs that curcumin, a compound that is found in turmeric is known to have anti-inflammatory properties that help boost immunity.

Turmeric is reportedly antiviral, anti-fungal, and anti-bacterial, it is also prebiotic, therefore, it promotes the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut.

According to nutritionist Nikhil Chaudhary, raw turmeric not only helps reduce inflammation but also helps facilitate smoother digestion through the digestive tract. It may also help treat stomach ulcers and irritation, The Indian Express informs.

The nutritionist is reported to have said, “Inflammation, a short-term process, is an important function of the immune system to fight infections. However, when the inflammation becomes chronic, it leads to various health problems including cancers. Turmeric has shown to have anti-inflammatory properties that could prevent chronic inflammation and therefore, such diseases.”

Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, chief clinical dietician, Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore, India adds that haldi is equally great for digestive health. “It helps to metabolise fat efficiently by the liver. It helps relieve joint pains, memory issues, and skin ailments, purifies blood, improves blood sugars, reduces inflammation, and is good for fatty liver,” she said.

“Turmeric in its raw form is packed with several health benefits including immune-modulatory effects, said Senior Dietician at Fortis Hospital, Bangalore, India in an earlier report in The Indian Express.

She adds, “Raw turmeric is one of the main ingredients in several home remedies used for various health issues. Turmeric milk is an example in which grated raw turmeric is boiled with milk, and served hot. It is considered as a magic elixir to ward off the common cold and seasonal flu. Especially in children, it is associated with a reduction in Recurrent Respiratory Tract Infections. Raw turmeric concoctions/ tea taken daily over a while may help to improve immunity.”

Taking to Instagram recently, Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Varalakshmi Yanamandra explains how raw turmeric can be used to care for your skin as well. While listing ways to use raw turmeric she said that raw turmeric is, “A natural skin care ingredient found in many South Indian homes.”

Here are some amazing ways to use raw turmeric for your skin.

To tackle an uneven skin tone, apply raw turmeric powder mixed with sandalwood powder or plain water regularly to your skin.

The soothing properties of this help can provide relief from insect bites or urticaria rashes.

Due to its anti-inflammatory and antitussive properties, turmeric is great to combat colds, coughs, and upper respiratory conditions. Burn the powder and inhale the smoke as it acts as an expectorant and decongestive.

Studies show that turmeric has properties that help to heal the skin and protect it against UVB rays.

Turmeric is also used as a scrub in many south Indian homes, to remove excess hair. The powder should be mixed with besan powder or chickpea flour and applied to the skin to remove excess hair.

Dr Priyanka also mentions that its high curcumin levels make this herb a strong antiseptic. “It helps boost metabolism which, in turn, keeps the skin clear and free from eruptions,” she said.

Here are some more health benefits of having raw turmeric:

• Besides treating skin ailments, kacchi haldi, is also applied as an ointment to treat cuts or injuries.

• It helps purify the blood by eliminating toxins from the body.

• Raw turmeric helps to regulate blood sugar levels too.

• When inflammation becomes chronic it leads to various health problems including cancers. Experts believe turmeric can reportedly help prevent chronic inflammation and therefore such diseases.