Rajkummar Rao’s Sri to debut in September

The film is a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Rajkummar Rao (Photo credit: read SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Sri, a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, has locked a date for its theatrical release. The film is set to enter theatres in India in the month of September 15.

T-Series Films and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, the banners behind the film, made the announcement on Thursday.

“T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films gear up to inspire you with the moving story of Indian visionary Srikanth Bolla with SRI, directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar the film will have a nationwide release on 15th September 2023,” the makers said in a press note.

Sri is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and penned by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

