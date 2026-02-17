Skip to content
Rajinikanth’s 'Kochadaiiyaan' returns with AI makeover and enhanced battle scenes

Fans react to teaser of AI-upgraded version of the animated classic

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Feb 17, 2026
Highlights

  • Original 2014 motion capture film revisited with AI-enhanced visuals
  • Teaser released, showing Rajinikanth reprising dual roles
  • Director Soundarya Rajinikanth calls it a personal journey and evolution

A first leap of faith

In 2014, Soundarya Rajinikanth made her directorial debut with Kochadaiiyaan, India’s first photorealistic motion capture film. Starring Rajinikanth, Deepika Padukone, R. Sarathkumar, Aadhi Pinisetty, Jackie Shroff, Nassar, Shobana and Rukmini Vijayakumar, the film aimed to bring the actors’ likenesses to life through digital animation. Despite its ambition, the film underperformed at the box office and faced criticism for its animation quality, often being compared unfavourably with Hollywood motion capture films such as Avatar (2009).

Reimagined with AI

Over a decade later, the makers are revisiting the film using AI to enhance the visuals. The production house Eros released a 48-second teaser of Kochadaiiyaan Reimagined, showing Rajinikanth in his dual roles, with more realistic battle sequences. Deepika Padukone also appears briefly in the teaser.

Personal journey for Soundarya

Sharing the teaser on X, Soundarya Rajinikanth said: “Kochadaiiyaan re-imagined. This is an emotion I can’t explain. My first baby. My first leap of faith. More than a decade ago, we dared to attempt something India had never done before … a photorealistic performance motion capture feature film. It challenged me … It changed me. This one’s personal. Some journeys don’t end. They evolve.”

Mixed reactions

Responses online were varied. Some criticised the visuals, calling them inferior to the original, while others expressed cautious optimism, noting that AI could improve future versions. Some viewers urged the team to either invest more in the project or wait for technology to advance before releasing a fully realised version, emphasising the story’s potential.

