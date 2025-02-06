Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rahim Al-Hussaini succeeds Aga Khan IV as leader of Ismaili Muslims

Rahim Al-Hussaini has served on the boards of multiple agencies within the Aga Khan Development Network and chairs its Environment and Climate Committee.

Rahim Al-Hussaini

Prince Rahim is the eldest son of Aga Khan IV and his first wife, Princess Salimah.

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 06, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

PRINCE Rahim Al-Hussaini has been appointed as the 50th hereditary Imam, or spiritual leader, of Ismaili Muslims following the unsealing of the will of his late father, His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

The announcement was made by the Aga Khan Development Network on Wednesday.

Prince Karim Aga Khan IV passed away in Lisbon, the seat of the Ismaili Imamat, at the age of 88 on Tuesday. His funeral will take place in Portugal’s capital once arrangements are finalised, the Imamat said on its website.

The Ismaili Muslim community, a branch of Shi'ite Islam, has an estimated 15 million followers spread across Central Asia, the Middle East, South Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, Europe, and North America.

Prince Rahim, born on 12 October 1971, is the eldest son of Aga Khan IV and his first wife, Princess Salimah, formerly known as Sarah Croker Poole, a British ex-model. He has a sister and a brother from the marriage.

Prince Rahim is married to Kendra Spears, a former American fashion model, and they have two sons.

He has served on the boards of multiple agencies within the Aga Khan Development Network and chairs its Environment and Climate Committee.

The AKDN website states, "Prince Rahim has been particularly concerned with the AKDN's drive to protect the environment and mitigate the effects of climate change," and has focused on "addressing the needs of those living in the greatest poverty."

As Aga Khan, a title derived from Turkish and Persian words meaning "commanding chief," he is considered by Ismailis to be a direct descendant of Prophet Mohammad through the Prophet’s cousin and son-in-law, Ali, the first Imam, and his wife Fatima, the Prophet’s daughter.

The title was first granted in the 1830s by the emperor of Persia to Karim’s great-great-grandfather, who had married the emperor’s daughter.

Founded in 1967, the AKDN operates international development agencies employing 80,000 people, focusing on building schools, hospitals, and providing electricity in some of the poorest regions of Africa and Asia.

Aga Khan IV combined his development work with private business ventures. In Uganda, he owned a pharmaceutical company, a bank, and a fishnet factory.

He also continued his family’s involvement in thoroughbred racing and breeding. His stables, with jockeys dressed in his emerald-green silk livery, achieved significant success at major international races.

(With inputs from agencies)

aga khan development networkaga khan ivismaili imamatismaili muslimsmiddle eastprince rahim alhussainiprophet mohammadrahim al-hussainispiritual leader

Related News

Pakistan court gives unusual punishment to Youtuber Rajab Butt for owning lion cub
Asia

Pakistan court gives unusual punishment to Youtuber Rajab Butt for owning lion cub

Theft and violence in retail shops hit record high in 2024
UK

Theft and violence in retail shops hit record high in 2024

33 Gujaratis deported from US land in Ahmedabad
News

33 Gujaratis deported from US land in Ahmedabad

Netflix’s 'Apple Cider Vinegar' exposes influencer who faked illness for fame and fortune
Entertainment

Netflix’s 'Apple Cider Vinegar' exposes influencer who faked illness for fame and fortune

More For You

Bank-of-England-Getty
A general view of the Bank of England on December 19, 2024 in London. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Bank of England set to reduce interest rate amid weak growth

THE BANK OF ENGLAND is expected to cut its key interest rate on Thursday as it seeks to support weak economic growth, even though inflation remains above target.

Analysts predict the central bank will reduce borrowing costs by a quarter point to 4.50 per cent at its first rate meeting of the year.

Keep ReadingShow less
aga-khan-reuters-lead

A long-time friend of the late Queen Elizabeth, Aga Khan IV was appointed KBE in 2004. (Photo: Reuters)

Aga Khan IV: Bridging faith, philanthropy, and development

HIS HIGHNESS Prince Karim al-Husseini, known as the Aga Khan, led the Ismaili Muslim community for nearly seven decades while building one of the world’s largest private development networks.

As the 49th hereditary imam of the Ismaili sect of Shia Islam, he combined religious leadership with extensive philanthropic efforts across Asia, Africa, Europe, and North America.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aga-Khan-Getty

Over the years, the Aga Khan became both a prominent philanthropist and a business magnate, balancing religious leadership with global development work. (Photo: Getty Images)

Aga Khan, Ismaili Muslim leader and philanthropist, dies at 88

HIS HIGHNESS Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, the spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslim community and head of a vast philanthropic network, died on Tuesday at the age of 88.

His Aga Khan Development Network and the Ismaili religious community announced that His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, the 49th hereditary imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, passed away in Portugal, surrounded by his family.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lucy Letby

Letby, 35, is serving 15 whole-life sentences for the deaths of babies at neo-natal units in northwest England between 2015 and 2016.

Review launched into Lucy Letby case after experts challenge evidence

A REVIEW has been launched into the case of Lucy Letby, a nurse sentenced to life imprisonment for killing seven newborn babies, as medical experts argue there was no evidence to support her conviction.

Letby, 35, is serving 15 whole-life sentences for the deaths of babies at neo-natal units in northwest England between 2015 and 2016. She was convicted of murdering seven newborns and attempting to kill seven others at the Countess of Chester Hospital, making her the most prolific child serial killer in modern UK history.

Keep ReadingShow less
Manchester-Originals-Getty

If finalised within the eight-week exclusivity period, the deal would make Manchester Originals the second team in The Hundred to have an IPL-affiliated investor. (Photo: Getty Images)

India’s RPSG Group buys 49 per cent stake in Hundred’s Manchester Originals

THE RPSG Group, owners of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Lucknow Super Giants, have secured a 49 per cent stake in Manchester Originals following the latest auction of The Hundred franchises on Monday.

Reports suggest the deal is valued at around £58 million, placing the overall valuation of Manchester Originals, who play at Old Trafford, at over £100m.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc