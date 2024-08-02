PV Sindhu acknowledges defensive mistakes in Paris Olympics exit

Sindhu dictated a few points but struggled against Bing Jiao’s superior attack. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

PV Sindhu has no regrets about her preparations for the Paris Olympics, saying she did everything possible to be in the best shape. However, she admitted that her defence let her down in the pre-quarterfinal against China’s He Bing Jiao on Thursday.

Sindhu kept the first game close against the Chinese world number 9 but made many unforced errors, allowing Bing Jiao to win the match 21-19, 21-14 in 56 minutes. Sindhu dictated a few points but struggled against Bing Jiao’s superior attack.

“I should have controlled in terms of a little bit of mistakes on my defence is what I felt,” Sindhu said, reflecting on her defeat.

Sindhu trained in Germany and worked with mentor Prakash Padukone for better preparation.

“Everybody worked hard, so we’ve done whatever we could. Rest is destiny. I don’t regret it,” she said.

“I kept fighting still because you never know anything can happen. Both of us were fighting for each point because until the end you can’t expect. It’s not easy win or easy points, you can’t think that you have finished the game.”

Bing Jiao’s smashes and soft drops had Sindhu running on both sides of the court. When Sindhu attacked, the Chinese defended well.

“She has that jump smash. Even my smashes, I think, which were mid-court, they were just going out when she was challenging. I should have hit them inside and I should have got those points where I’ve made those unforced errors. She got much more confident in that because when I was hitting, she was defending, but still some points which were really mid-court also, I was hitting just out or just into her hand.”

It was neck-and-neck in the first game with Sindhu and her rival locked at 19-19. The two-time Olympic medallist said winning the game from that position could have changed things for her.

“It’s sad that I couldn’t convert it to win, especially in the first game because it was 19 all at some point. I think if it would have been the other way, especially when I challenged it. If I would have won the first set, maybe it would have been different. But I think it was… I mean, there were rallies and it was going on well, but only one can win.”

Asked if she would try to play in the next Olympics in the USA, Sindhu was non-committal.

“It’s still four years away. So for me, right now, I just go back and rest for a bit, maybe just take some break and then come back and let’s see what it is because four years is a very, very long time. So let’s see,” the 29-year-old said.

“It’s sad. The result, I couldn’t get what I expected, but it’s a journey, isn’t it? It’s been a wonderful journey so far. There were ups and downs, and I came back from an injury, and everything was going on well. You can’t expect easy wins or picking the form at the right time. Sometimes it might not be your day. We all really worked hard.”

In the second game, Sindhu tried to unsettle Bing Jiao with smashes, but her opponent picked up all those low shots as well.

“Her defence was really good today. She was taking everything and I had to be even more patient. Sometimes I was changing and I was getting points. I was dictating and I was getting a few points, but I think it was not enough today.”

