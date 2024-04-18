Prince William returns to public duties for first time since Kate’s cancer diagnosis

Kate’s cancer was found in tests following an abdominal surgery in January.

Britain’s Prince William (Photo by IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Prince William returned to his royal duties for the first time since his wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was diagnosed with cancer last month.

William, 41, started his engagements on Thursday by visiting Surplus to Supper, a food redistribution organization where he met with volunteers and helped load vans with food to dispense to local groups.

He also interacted with chefs on how they are bridging the gap between food waste and food poverty while donning an apron and pitching in with the preparation of meals.

When one of the volunteers, Rachel Candappa, 71, handed two get well soon cards to William, addressed to King Charles and Kate, the prince told her: ‘Oh some cards, oh, you’re very kind. Thank you very much, that’s very kind of you.’

William then got into one of the vans and joined volunteers as they drove to Hanworth Centre Hub, a youth center that benefits from the Surplus to Supper’s work.

For those unversed, the prince stepped away from public duties after Kate announced on March 22 that she was undergoing treatment for an unspecified type of cancer.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” said Kate. “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Her illness comes at the same time that William’s father King Charles undergoes treatment for an unspecified form of cancer. He has also been absent from public duties since his diagnosis but did greet crowds during a walkabout after an Easter church service at the end of March.

