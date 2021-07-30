Police officer will not face disciplinary action for knee-on-neck arrest

Representational image (iStock)

By: Sattwik Biswal

A footage in July 2020 showed a police officer having knelt on a black man’s neck during an arrest. But the police watchdog said there will be no disciplinary proceedings against the officer.

During the arrest Marcus Coutain was seen asking the officer to “get off my neck”.

As reported by the BBC, in February, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had said that the arresting officer would face no criminal charges. Moreover, the The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found the officer should “undertake reflective practice”.

The watchdog said instead of facing a misconduct hearing the officer should instead “reflect and learn from the incident to prevent any issues identified from reoccurring”.

The IOPC report said investigators found no evidence the man had been treated differently because of his race.

Police was called to reports of a fight in Finsbury Park. Later footage posted on social media that evening showed two officers holding a handcuffed black man on the pavement.

Following the arrest, one Met officer was suspended and another was placed on restricted duties, the force said.