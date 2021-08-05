Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 05, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 426,290
Total Cases 31,812,114
Today's Fatalities 533
Today's Cases 42,982
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 426,290
Total Cases 31,812,114
Today's Fatalities 533
Today's Cases 42,982

News

Police officer facing sexual assault charges appears before court

Representational image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A POLICE officer facing multiple charges of misconduct and sexual assaults has appeared before Liverpool Magistrate’s Court.

Mohammed Adnan Ali, a constable of the Greater Manchester police, is accused of 21 offences – 15 counts of misconduct in a public office, five of sexual assault and one count of distributing an indecent photograph of a child.

The charges include sexual assaults on females and males between 2015 and 2018.

The court heard that Ali, 35, allegedly asked minors to send him indecent photos and made sexualised remarks to under-aged people.

Ali of Old Trafford has been arrested three times since 2018.

He was first arrested in October 2018 following a report that he had abused his position for a sexual purpose, an allegation investigated by the Greater Manchester police. He was again arrested the following month on suspicion of police corruption.

He was arrested for a third time in March 2019 over sexual assault, misconduct in a public office and distributing an indecent image.

The officer, who is bound by the legal limitation on contacting minors, is scheduled to appear before Liverpool’s Crown Court on September 2.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Police arrest 11 people over Euro 2020 final racist abuse
US
Asian Americans own 60 per cent of US hotels, study finds
UK
Asian minority pregnant women most vaccine-hesitant as cases swell in Birmingham hospitals
News
Shops shut in Kashmir to mark ‘black day’ anniversary
PAKISTAN
Pakistan says Afghans must compromise for peace settlement
UK
Labour MP criticises Tories for retaining Pakistan on red list while shifting India to amber
UK
Crawley mayor ‘punches’ cabbie in road rage brawl
UK
UK’s health service to measure race discrimination within primary care
UK
WHO condemns countries offering Covid booster shots
PAKISTAN
Mob sacks Hindu temple in Pakistan over blasphemy row
UK
Covid jabs confirmed for 16 and 17-year-olds; Rollout ‘likely’ for over-12s soon
US
Biden administration gives assurances to ‘documented dreamers’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
ZEE5 drops the trailer of next original film 200 –…
Kalki Koechlin wraps up her next Goldfish
(Un)maternal
How to get healthy and back in shape
New Zealand to tour Pakistan after 18 years
Anderson strikes leave India wobbling on day two