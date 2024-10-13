  • Sunday, October 13, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Pockit acquires Monese to enhance services for unbanked population

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Pockit is believed to have paid a modest sum for Monese.

Pockit is believed to have paid a modest sum for Monese.(Photo credit: Pockit)

By: EasternEye

POCKIT, a financial services company catering to the “unbanked,” has acquired its rival Monese, which is backed by HSBC.

This acquisition will create a combined entity serving three million customers, according to a report by The Times.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Pockit is believed to have paid a modest sum for Monese.

Monese, founded in 2013 by Estonian entrepreneur Norris Koppel, offers current accounts and money transfer services as alternatives to traditional banks.

It serves more than two million customers across 30 countries and was the first mobile-only banking service in the UK. Monese was previously valued at £1 billion and had been seeking funds for survival.

Virraj Jatania, the CEO and co-founder of Pockit, described the deal as “transformational” and “great news for millions of customers poorly served by traditional banks.” The combined company will process about £5 billion in transactions annually, reported the newspaper.

Monese’s e-money and consumer credit licences will benefit Pockit by reducing transaction costs and allowing it to introduce lending products. Jatania expressed concern about illegal loan sharks preying on low-income families and highlighted that the acquisition would help address this issue.

Monese’s business-to-business arm, XYB, will remain separate, The Times reported.

Jatania will lead the combined business, with no plans for redundancies among the 100 staff joining Pockit. Monese and Pockit will continue to operate independently until a review is completed.

Related Stories
UK

Sanjeev Gupta faces enforcement action from business regulator: report
Business

Noel Tata appointed chairman of Tata Trusts
HEADLINE STORY

TD Bank, led by Bharat Masrani, pleads guilty to federal law violation
Business

Tesco posts 13 per cent profit surge as inflation eases
HEADLINE STORY

UK economy returns to growth ahead of budget
News

How Ratan Tata turned humiliation into success with JLR acquisition
UK

Nikhil Rathi: Britain can lead in this era of ‘predictable volatility’
News

Bangladesh recalls key envoys in diplomatic shake-up amid political overhaul
Business

Hyundai to launch £2.52 billion India IPO next week
INDIA

India’s RBI keeps interest rates unchanged
UK

UK steel industry seeks protection amid China-driven glut
UK

Nish Kankiwala to step back as chief executive of John Lewis
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Pockit Pockit acquires Monese to enhance services for unbanked population
Prayer in Harrow for Ratan Tata Prayer meeting held in Harrow for Ratan Tata
Sanju Samson Samson’s century leads India to record T20 total and series…
Alex Salmond Alex Salmond, former Scottish first minister, dies at 69
Lost album from late music giant reaches great heights
Abid Iqbal: A great British hero of qawwali