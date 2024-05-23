Google teams up with Foxconn to manufacture Pixel phones in India: Report

Foxconn presently assembles Apple’s iPhones at a facility near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

A Google Pixel 8 pro phone is displayed during a product launch event. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Google is planning to manufacture its Pixel smartphones in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu through a collaboration with Taiwan’s Foxconn, as revealed by two sources with direct knowledge of the matter to Reuters on Thursday.

“It will be producing the latest models of its smartphones in the state… at the existing Foxconn facility (in Tamil Nadu),” one of the sources stated.

Global manufacturers are seeking to diversify their supply chains beyond China due to geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington, with India emerging as a viable alternative.

“The investment in Tamil Nadu is distinct from the reported tie-up between Dixon and Google (to manufacture smartphones in India),” the source clarified, highlighting that the decision followed recent meetings between state officials and Google executives.

Google’s plans were initially reported by news website Moneycontrol.

Google, Foxconn, and the Tamil Nadu government have not yet responded to Reuters’ requests for comment.

(Reuters)