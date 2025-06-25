PinkPantheress cancels Thursday Glastonbury set as Roza Terenzi confirmed as replacement

Quick highlights:
PinkPantheress has withdrawn from her Thursday night appearance at Glastonbury Festival just days before the event kicks off. The British pop star was set to perform a 30-minute set on the Silver Hayes Levels stage, but organisers have now confirmed a schedule reshuffle with Roza Terenzi taking over the late-night slot.
Glastonbury schedule shuffled as PinkPantheress exits early slot
Festival organisers announced that PinkPantheress, whose real name is Victoria Beverley Walker, will no longer perform her planned 11 pm set on the Levels stage this Thursday. Roza Terenzi has been confirmed as her replacement, performing a longer set from 10:30 pm to midnight, between DJ slots from Confidence Man and Marie Davidson.
Despite fan speculation that overcrowding concerns prompted the change, Glastonbury clarified that the decision had nothing to do with capacity or safety. “The artist was simply no longer able to make this performance,” a spokesperson stated, assuring attendees that PinkPantheress will still take the Woodsies stage on Friday evening at 7:30 pm.
An escape artist performs during the first day of the Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm Getty Images
Online, fans responded with a mix of disappointment and relief. “Was going to be dangerously rammed,” one user posted on Reddit, pointing to the risk of packing a major act into a smaller venue.
Rising star still set for Friday show after sudden switch
PinkPantheress shot to fame via TikTok and has since built a strong following with her nostalgic yet fresh sound, putting together 2000s R&B samples with bedroom pop aesthetics. She’s earned three Brit Award nominations and landed in the UK top 10 charts for both singles and albums.
While this isn’t the first time the 24-year-old artist has pulled out of performances: she cancelled her 2024 tour dates citing health reasons, her Friday Glastonbury show remains unchanged.
With Glastonbury set to kick off on 26 June, the final schedule is still being pieced together, and festival-goers are now keeping an eye out for more surprise changes and hidden acts.