Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 19, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 433,049
Total Cases 32,322,258
Today's Fatalities 530
Today's Cases 36,401
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 433,049
Total Cases 32,322,258
Today's Fatalities 530
Today's Cases 36,401

HEADLINE STORY

Pfizer Covid jab declines faster than AstraZeneca: study

(Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

The effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 declines faster than that of the AstraZeneca jab, according to a new study published on Thursday (19).

“Two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech have greater initial effectiveness against new COVID-19 infections, but this declines faster compared with two doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca,” researchers at Oxford University said.

The study, which has not been peer reviewed, is based on the results of a survey by Britain’s Office for National Statistics that carried out PCR tests from December last year to this month on randomly selected households.

It found that “the dynamics of immunity following second doses differed significantly” between Pfizer and AstraZeneca, according to the university’s Nuffield Department of Medicine.

Pfizer had “greater initial effectiveness” but saw “faster declines in protection against high viral burden and symptomatic infection”, when looking at a period of several months after full vaccination, although rates remained low for both jabs.

“Results suggest that after four to five months effectiveness of these two vaccines would be similar,” the scientists added, while stressing that long-term effects need to be studied.

The study’s findings come as Israel is administering booster shots, after giving 58 percent of the population two shots of the Pfizer jab.

The United States is also set to offer booster vaccines to boost antibody levels following concerns over declining effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The Oxford research also found that protection was higher among those who had already been infected with the virus.

The study examined two groups of more than 300,000 people over 18, first during the period dominated by the Alpha variant, which emerged in Kent, southeast England, and secondly from May 2021 onwards, when the Delta variant has been dominant.

It confirmed that vaccines are less effective against Delta, which was first seen in India.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is the most widely offered in the UK, while those under 40 are offered Pfizer or Moderna due to blood clotting concerns.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Gurkha veterans call off hunger strike as UK government agrees talks
News
Taliban takeover will inspire terrorists, warns UK defence secretary Ben Wallace
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire apologise after investigation finds Rafiq was victim of ‘inappropriate behaviour’
HEADLINE STORY
India and UK agree to work together on Afghanistan crisis
News
‘Ethnic minority kidney transplant patients waiting for organs’
INDIA
EXCLUSIVE: UK-Asian engineer hopes to empower women with off-grid, low cost washing machine
News
How the scramble to leave Afghanistan is unfolding
HEADLINE STORY
When Kohli told team to give England ‘hell’ at Lord’s
News
Johnson says up to 20,000 Afghans to be resettled in UK ‘long term’
INDIA
Fake Covid jabs found in India, Uganda
News
EXCLUSIVE: Investigate GMC rulings against Asian doctors
HEADLINE STORY
Is ‘curry’ racist?
Eastern Eye

Videos

Lara Dutta on BellBottom, her transformation to play Indira Gandhi,…
Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sharma says finance plan being worked out for developing countries
Gurkha veterans call off hunger strike as UK government agrees…
Chopra’s gold removed huge mental block: AFI chief Sumariwalla
Taliban takeover will inspire terrorists, warns UK defence secretary Ben…
Sharia law around the world
Pfizer Covid jab declines faster than AstraZeneca: study