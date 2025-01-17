People celebrate Makar Sankranti in Leicester

HUNDREDS of people gathered at Leicester's Shree Hanuman Temple this week to celebrate Makar Sankranti, the traditional festival marking the end of winter.



The celebration, also known as the kite festival, took place at the temple on Melton Road, where worshippers joined millions of others marking the occasion across India and worldwide.



The festival celebrates the northern hemisphere's tilt towards the sun, heralding longer and brighter days ahead. It is seen as a time of renewal, hope and prosperity in Hindu culture.



Shree Hanuman Temple secretary Rajesh Patel said the festival brings sacred ceremonies to "honour the sun and seek blessings for the year ahead."



Donations from devotees offered to the deity

"The festival is a time of joy and reflection and is another significant event which brings our community together to celebrate the beauty of life's transitions," he said.



The temple, a cornerstone of Leicester's Hindu community, offered traditional festive treats and delicacies as part of the celebrations. These were also presented as offerings to the deity.



"We are always honoured to welcome devotees to our temple which is dedicated to fostering community spirit and preserving cultural traditions," Patel added.