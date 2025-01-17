Skip to content
People celebrate Makar Sankranti in Leicester

Hundreds visited the temple on Melton Road

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 17, 2025
HUNDREDS of people gathered at Leicester's Shree Hanuman Temple this week to celebrate Makar Sankranti, the traditional festival marking the end of winter.

The celebration, also known as the kite festival, took place at the temple on Melton Road, where worshippers joined millions of others marking the occasion across India and worldwide.

The festival celebrates the northern hemisphere's tilt towards the sun, heralding longer and brighter days ahead. It is seen as a time of renewal, hope and prosperity in Hindu culture.

Shree Hanuman Temple secretary Rajesh Patel said the festival brings sacred ceremonies to "honour the sun and seek blessings for the year ahead."

Donations from devotees offered to the deity

"The festival is a time of joy and reflection and is another significant event which brings our community together to celebrate the beauty of life's transitions," he said.

The temple, a cornerstone of Leicester's Hindu community, offered traditional festive treats and delicacies as part of the celebrations. These were also presented as offerings to the deity.

"We are always honoured to welcome devotees to our temple which is dedicated to fostering community spirit and preserving cultural traditions," Patel added.

Leeds-hospitals-iStock

The data revealed 27 stillbirths and 29 neonatal deaths where trust review groups identified care issues that could have changed outcomes. (Photo: iStock)

56 baby deaths at Leeds Hospitals may have been preventable: Report

AT LEAST 56 baby deaths and two maternal deaths at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust since 2019 may have been preventable, according to a BBC investigation.

The findings, based on Freedom of Information data and whistleblower accounts, raise concerns about maternity safety at the trust’s units at Leeds General Infirmary and St James's University Hospital.

Yvette-Cooper-Getty

Home secretary Yvette Cooper told parliament that the government would conduct a three-month 'rapid audit' to understand the current extent and nature of gang-based exploitation across the country. (Photo: Getty Images)

Government to conduct local inquiries into child sexual exploitation

THE UK government on Thursday announced a national review to assess the scale of child sexual exploitation by grooming gangs and plans to launch new local inquiries into abuse cases.

The issue gained renewed attention earlier this month when a political row erupted between US tech billionaire Elon Musk and prime minister Keir Starmer, centred on historic sex offences involving British girls and men, primarily of South Asian origin, in northern English towns.

Arooj Shah welcomes inquiry into child sexual exploitation
Arooj Shah. (Photo: LDRS)

Arooj Shah welcomes inquiry into child sexual exploitation

OLDHAM council leader Arooj Shah has welcomed a government announcement that it will support a new inquiry into child sexual exploitation (CSE) in the borough.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper on Thursday (16) announced a £5 million support package to help fund up to five local inquiries into child sexual abusers, including in Oldham.

saif-ali-khan-getty

Khan, 54, is recovering well at Lilavati Hospital after undergoing emergency surgery for stab wounds to his spine, neck, and hands. (Photo: Getty Images)

Suspect detained in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, actor recovering well

MUMBAI POLICE have detained a suspect for questioning in connection with the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

Local media, including India Today, aired footage of a man in a white T-shirt being escorted into a police station, identifying him as the suspect.

Imran Khan

Khan, who has been in custody since August 2023, faces charges in around 200 cases. (Photo: Getty Images)

Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in graft case by Pakistan court

A PAKISTAN court on Friday sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan to 14 years in prison after convicting him and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in a graft case involving the Al-Qadir Trust.

Khan, who has been in custody since August 2023, faces charges in around 200 cases. His party claims the latest conviction is an attempt to silence him.

