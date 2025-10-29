Skip to content
Penguin’s WriteNow returns to nurture south asian talent in children’s publishing

This year’s WriteNow campaign partners with Penguin’s Ladybird and Puffin imprints

WriteNow publishing initiative

Penguin’s acclaimed WriteNow initiative has returned for its tenth year

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 29, 2025
Highlights

  • Penguin marks the 10th year of its WriteNow programme.
  • This year’s focus: South asian and under-represented children’s writers.
  • Applications open until 7 January 2026.

A platform for south asian writers

Penguin’s acclaimed WriteNow initiative has returned for its tenth year, with a renewed focus on discovering south asian and other under-represented writers in children’s literature. The publishing giant hopes to encourage more authors from these communities to bring diverse stories into the mainstream.

Launched in 2016, the award-winning programme aims to find and nurture new voices from backgrounds under-represented on UK bookshelves. This year, the scheme will work exclusively with aspiring children’s authors developing picture books, chapter books and middle-grade fiction for readers aged 0–12.

WriteNow publishing initiative

Mentorship and editorial support

Applicants will be invited to an online workshop designed to demystify the children’s publishing industry, featuring editors, agents and authors from Penguin’s Ladybird and Puffin imprints. Shortlisted writers will receive one-on-one editorial feedback, with selected participants joining a year-long mentorship to refine their manuscripts for publication.

Francesca Dow, managing director at Penguin Random House Children’s, said: “Every child deserves to see themselves reflected in the stories they read. Over the last ten years, we’ve been privileged to publish a wonderful range of new voices through WriteNow, among them award-winning authors Manjeet Mann, Nazneen Ahmed Pathak and Rashmi Sirdeshpande.”

Success stories

WriteNow has helped launch 32 authors since its inception, including Manjeet Mann, whose The Crossing went on to win the Costa and Carnegie Shadowers’ Choice Awards. Fellow alumni Nazneen Ahmed Pathak described the programme as “life-changing”, noting how the initiative offered validation and visibility to new writers.

To date, 22 authors discovered through WriteNow have been published by Penguin Random House UK, while others have gone on to secure deals with different publishers.

Writers interested in applying can find more information and submit their work at www.penguin.co.uk/writenow.

british literaturesouth asianunderrepresented voiceswriter

