Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Pakistan reaches out to China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to boycott G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan has already rejected the proposed meeting, official sources told The Express Tribune that Islamabad would reach out to G20 countries on the issue.

(Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

Pakistan is reaching out to its close allies in the group of twenty – China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to boycott the G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan to ask China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to boycott the G20 meeting in J-K,” tweeted WLVN Analysis, geopolitics, defence, and national security think-tank. As per reports, India is planning to host certain events of G20 in J-K, reported The Express Tribune.

India is set to assume the presidency of the G20 in December this year. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was appointed as India’s Sherpa for the G20 in September 2021. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India will hold the G-20 presidency from December 1, 2022, and convene the first G20 leaders’ summit in 2023.

India’s representation at G20 summits has been led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014. The G20 countries include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Pakistan has already rejected the proposed meeting, official sources told The Express Tribune that Islamabad would reach out to G20 countries on the issue. Sources said Pakistan would particularly approach countries like China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to convey their concerns.

Islamabad would also speak to the US, the UK and other G20 members in order to counter Indian plans, The Express Tribune reported.
Recently in March, India hosted an investment conference from Gulf countries in J-K. Entrepreneurs and CEOs from different countries including Dubai, UAE, and Holland were present at the summit.

Delegates from over 36 countries attended the event. As part of the four-day program, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of J-K along with the Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, and other government officials, showcased investment opportunities with a focus on entrepreneurship, tourism, and hospitality.

An investment proposal of Rs 27,000 crores was cleared by the Jammu and Kashmir administration at the Gulf Investment Summit.

The Gulf country’s venture into Jammu and Kashmir is a signal to Pakistan which has been harping on the propaganda about Kashmir being a problem that needs to be settled and Muslim countries should support its argument.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘Chhello Show’ director Pan Nalin to become first Gujarati filmmaker to join Oscars committee
News
Tuition fee crisis may force UK universities to cut home students and staff
News
‘Madrassas teaching children punishment for blasphemy is beheading: Kerala Governor on Udaipur incident
News
US Senator blames Imran Khan for strained Washington-Islamabad relations
News
Monkeypox cases in Britain pass 1,000
News
UK university student gives birth in toilet ‘not knowing’ she was pregnant
News
Over 600 inmates escape Sri Lanka’s rehabilitation centre
News
‘Backfiring’ UK response to strikes must change, union chief urges
Wimbledon 2022
She’s a legend. I mean, she won 23 grand slams: 115-ranked Tan overcomes…
News
Sajid Javid promises to ‘reverse’ gender-neutral language from NHS guidance for menopause
News
Man charged with murder of Zara Aleena in Ilford
UK
Indian diplomat Raj Aggarwal leads 1st Yoga Day celebrations since pandemic outbreak
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘Chhello Show’ director Pan Nalin to become first Gujarati filmmaker…
Tuition fee crisis may force UK universities to cut home…
‘Madrassas teaching children punishment for blasphemy is beheading: Kerala Governor…
US Senator blames Imran Khan for strained Washington-Islamabad relations
Monkeypox cases in Britain pass 1,000
Pakistan reaches out to China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to…