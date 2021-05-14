Pakistan expresses solidarity with Palestine

THE prime minister of Pakistan has expressed his solidarity with the Palestinian leader as the ongoing conflict in Gaza has escalated in recent days.

Imran Khan held a telephone conversation with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, reaffirmed his country’s support for Palestine’s struggle while condemning Israel for its action on worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“He reaffirmed Pakistani leadership’s complete support during this time of crisis,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement in Islamabad on Friday (14), adding that the two leaders agreed to continue to closely engage on the ongoing situation.

Separately, Pakistan president Arif Alvi wrote to Abbas conveying his support for a just settlement of the Palestine issue in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

President Abbas welcomed Pakistan’s support and appreciated the leadership’s response and its statements condemning Israel.