Pakistan: 97 killed, 101 injured in rain-related incidents

Balochistan province remained the worst hit where 49 people were killed and 48 others injured

Children wade through a flooded area after a monsoon rainfall in Quetta (Photo by BANARAS KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

Ninety-seven people were killed and 101 others were injured in separate rain-related incidents across Pakistan over the last three weeks, media reported citing the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Balochistan province remained the worst hit where 49 people were killed and 48 others injured in the ongoing spell of monsoon rains that started on Monday in the province, according to a situation report released by the NDMA on Thursday.

A total of 17 people were killed in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province followed by 11 in Sindh, 10 in the north Gilgit Baltistan region, and 10 more in other parts of the country, the authority added, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The heavy downpour also caused flash-flooding and inundated several low-lying areas.

Reports said that two roads, five bridges, and five shops were swept away by flash floods across the country whereas 226 houses were completely destroyed and 481 others partially destroyed, Xinhua reported.

1,326 cattle also perished in separate incidents across the country.

Most of the deaths and injuries happened due to separate incidents of electrocution, roof collapse, and flash floods caused by blockages of large water drainages in urban areas.

The country’s Minister of Climate Change Sherry Rehman told a press conference on Wednesday that the country has seen 87 per cent more rains than normal during the monsoon season this year, Xinhua reported.

She added that there had been 16 incidents of glacier bursts in the north Gilgit Baltistan region, caused by the extreme heatwave. The minister said Pakistan is among the 10 most vulnerable countries to climate change in the world, stressing that the public should start taking measures to mitigate the weather impacts or things will get worse in the future.

“The recent rain disaster is a national tragedy. It is a matter of great concern, but we should realize that it is only the beginning and we have to prepare for it,” she added.

The official warned that the water levels in the country are consistently falling, though an improvement has been witnessed due to the recent rains. The people have to use water with caution otherwise there might be an acute water shortage in the coming days.

She said the monsoon started earlier than usual this year, and the changing rain patterns are one of the obvious indicators of climate change. During this monsoon season, the worst-hit regions of Balochistan and Sindh provinces received 274 per cent and 261 per cent more rains respectively than usual, Xinhua reported.

(ANI)