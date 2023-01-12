Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 12, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Pak says looking into case of Indian woman’s allegations; expresses ‘zero tolerance’ for misbehaviour

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issued a statement in response to the media queries about the alleged indecent treatment by an official of the High Commission to the Indian woman.

Representative Image from iStock

By: Mohnish Singh

While expressing “zero tolerance” for misbehaviour at its foreign missions, Pakistan said on Thursday that it was looking into the case of a woman visitor who has alleged indecent behaviour by some senior staff members of the country’s high commission in New Delhi.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issued a statement in response to the media queries about the alleged indecent treatment by an official of the High Commission to the Indian woman.

“There is zero tolerance for misbehaviour and mistreatment of individuals visiting our Missions,” she said.

“While we are looking into this case, we are surprised at its timing and the manner in which it has been raised. There are robust mechanisms in place for redressal of all public grievances,” she added.

She also said that Pakistan attaches high importance to proper etiquette and behaviour towards all visa and consular applicants.

“All our diplomatic staff are under strict instructions to conduct themselves professionally,” said Baloch.

Earlier, it was reported that a female educationist had levelled serious charges of indecent behaviour and sexual advances by some senior staff members of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi when she visited to apply for a visa.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Australia pull out from Afghanistan ODI series, Rashid threatens BBL boycott
News
How changing weather affects your sleep and how to fix it
News
Hindu temple in Melbourne defiled with anti-India graffiti by Khalistan supporters
UK
Imperial College London welcomes India high commissioner Vikram Doraiswami to discuss UK-India collaborations
News
Nutritionist shares foods with ‘miraculous powers’ that help ‘slow down’ ageing
News
Pakistan media regulatory body cracks down on cable operators airing Indian content
News
UAE to rollover $2bn loan, give additional $1bn: Pakistan PM Office
News
Five Manchester men jailed as police bust drugs network during routine stop-check
News
Texas medical schools accused of bias against white, Asian men
News
‘Overworked’ junior doctor says he has no time to eat on marathon shifts…
News
Sri Lanka’s former president ordered to pay £224,000 in compensation for failing to…
News
Alzheimer’s Research UK seeks volunteers to boost dementia awareness in south Asian communities
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW