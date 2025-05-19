OYO adds 3,500 corporate clients in FY25

OYO has added 3,500 new corporate clients in FY25 through its business accelerator division, the global travel tech platform said on Friday. This marks a 20 per cent year-on-year growth in its corporate portfolio, reflecting a rise in business travel in India following the Covid period.
With this addition, OYO’s corporate network now includes more than 6,500 clients.
Mumbai led the growth, adding over 700 corporate clients in the last year. It was followed by Hyderabad with 400 and Pune with 350. Other key metro cities such as Chennai and Bengaluru also contributed to the increase in corporate accounts.
The company said it also saw a rise in long-duration and event-based stays among its corporate clients.
“The growth has been driven not just by large corporations but also by a diverse mix of small and medium enterprises, traditional business houses, startups, travel management companies, and even film production houses,” said Manish Kashyap, Head, OYO Business Accelerator.
The latest Business Travel Index (BTI) by the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) ranks India as the fourth-largest business travel market in the Asia-Pacific region. This has been attributed to economic growth and rising demand for in-person meetings.
The expansion of small and medium enterprises across India is also contributing to the rise in regional travel demand.
(With inputs from PTI)