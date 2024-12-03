Oxford University Press names ‘brain rot’ 2024 word of the year

‘Brain rot’ emerged as the winner, surpassing five other finalists: demure, slop, dynamic pricing, romantasy, and lore.

Defined as ‘the supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging.’ (Representational image: iStock)

By: EasternEye

THE PHRASE “brain rot” has been named Oxford dictionaries’ word of the year for 2024. Oxford University Press announced on Monday that the term has seen a 230 per cent increase in usage compared to the previous year, reflecting its rising prominence.

Defined as “the supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging,” the phrase captures a defining theme of the past 12 months.

The selection process combined public voting with language analysis by Oxford lexicographers. “Brain rot” emerged as the winner, surpassing five other finalists: demure, slop, dynamic pricing, romantasy, and lore.

Oxford Languages president Casper Grathwohl commented on the choice, saying, “‘Brain rot’ speaks to one of the perceived dangers of virtual life, and how we are using our free time. It feels like a rightful next chapter in the cultural conversation about humanity and technology. It’s not surprising that so many voters embraced the term, endorsing it as our choice this year.”

Interestingly, while “brain rot” feels modern, its first recorded use dates back to 1854 in Henry David Thoreau’s “Walden.”

The 2023 Oxford word of the year was “rizz,” a term derived from charisma to describe someone’s ability to attract or seduce. Meanwhile, Collins Dictionary selected “brat” as its 2024 word of the year, inspired by the album title that became a symbol of summer living.

(With inputs from agencies)