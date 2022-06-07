Oghma Partners advises KTC on sale to Endless

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Oghma Partners acted as the financial advisor to the shareholders of UK-based KTC Edibles Limited on the sale of the business to Endless LLP, a UK-based transformational private equity investor.



KTC is one of the UK’s largest suppliers of edible oils, supplying over 250 million litres a year of high-quality cooking oils to manufacturers, retailers and wholesalers in the UK and globally. As well as edible oil and fats, KTC supplies a diverse range of canned groceries, condiments, and sauces. Family-owned and managed since its incorporation in 1972, the company operates from four sites and employs over 450 people. The group operates through flagship brands KTC, Sea Isle and Suncrest, as well as supplying many own label products.



Endless’ acquisition of KTC will provide investment for the company’s ambitious future growth plans through further development of its sites, range and service offerings, Oghma said.



Paresh Mehta, shareholder and current Managing Director of KTC, will continue to lead the business into its next phase of growth.



He commented: “The sale of KTC to Endless is fantastic news for the business. We are excited by the opportunities presented by the investment from Endless and look forward to continuing our rapid growth and development.



“I would also like to thank the Khera family for creating such a strong legacy and supporting the growth of the company and its employees.”



Regarding the role of Oghma Partners, Paresh also said: “Tim and the Oghma team have been invaluable in guiding me and the shareholders through all aspects of a complex sale process to this positive conclusion.”



Tim Owen, Partner at Oghma Partners, said: “It has been a real pleasure to be able to work with Paresh, the KTC shareholders and the management team on the sale of the business to Endless. This is a very strong and knowledgeable new owner, and Paresh and the team are in good hands for the next stage of their growth trajectory.”



The deal is the latest in Oghma’s list of cross-border transactions in the food ingredients sector.



Other ingredient deals have included advising Solina Group on the acquisition of UK-based Bowman Ingredients; Givaudan SA on the divestment of both its pectin business to Herbstreith & Fox and of its processed and grated cheese business; Wrights Food Group on the sale of the business to The Compleat Food Group and Sykes Seafood Limited on the acquisition of Ruskim Seafoods Limited.