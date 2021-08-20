Nine-year-old from Bolton completes another challenge to raise funds for children

Milan Kumar during one of his challenges to raise funds for children.

By: Sattwik Biswal

NINE-YEAR-OLD Milan Kumar has been taking various challenges and projects to support children whose learning have been affected by Covid-19.

He has so far raised more than £4,500 for the National Literacy Trust.

In a fundraising campaign over five days, Kumar took up challenges across the country. In order to raise money to get books for the children who needed them the most. He took the challenge of hiking, cycling, skiing and go-karting in various towns and cities around the country.

“During lockdown I felt miserable and unsettled because I couldn’t see my family and friends. This is when I discovered my love for reading and keeping physically active. Reading and exercise helped me to relax and feel better – I want everyone to feel better too,” the fundraising star was quoted as saying.

Katharine Tinker-Switzer, fundraising manager at the National Literacy Trust, said: “Milan’s fundraising help get books and resources to families who need them most and will also inspire fellow young people to get reading this summer to support their wellbeing. Huge thank you Milan, you are a star!”

Families can donate to Milan’s JustGiving page online: justgiving.com/Milan-Paul-Kumar-2021