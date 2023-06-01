Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 01, 2023
Nimrat Kaur says ‘School of Lies’ ‘profoundly impacted’ her state of mind

School of Lies is directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and it is a story of a 12-year-old boy Shakti, who goes missing from his boarding school

Nimrat Kaur

By: Eastern Eye

Actress Nimrat Kaur, who plays a psychologist in School of Lies shared the impact of her character on her mind. She also spoke about the shooting experience at different picturesque web series locations.

Nimrat said, “It absolutely profoundly impacted my state of mind while we were filming.

To my great advantage, we were shooting at one of the most beautiful locations I’ve ever filmed – Ooty and Coonoor and a gorgeous place called the Lauren School, in London. Shooting here worked out to be a big and much-needed relief from the density of the material. It was difficult to be in the position my character, Nandita found herself in.”

The Airlift actress got candid about her role and shared, “The contrasts and complexities of her life, where she comes from and what she’s dealing with in the present day, combined with her personal journey is anything but linear. It was definitely heavy to be in her shoes. Having said all of that, it really was a pleasure to be on that set. It was one of the most challenging materials I have had to sink my teeth into.”

Nimrat also worked in Yahaan, Peddlers, The Lunchbox, Dasvi, and many more.

School of Lies is directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and it is a story of a 12-year-old boy Shakti, who goes missing from his boarding school, RISE, and how the mystery of finding the missing child. It also stars Varin Roopani, Divyansh Dwivedi, Aryan Singh Ahlawat, Hemant Kher, Parthiv Shetty, Adrija Sinha and Aalekh Kapoor in pivotal roles.

School of Lies will begin on Friday (2) on Disney+Hotstar.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

