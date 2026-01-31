Revolut founder Nikolay Storonsky back as UK resident months after Dubai switch reports

Highlights

Revolut's billionaire founder has corrected corporate documents to confirm he remains a British resident, reversing an October filing that indicated he had relocated to the United Arab Emirates.

Records filed by Nikolay Storonsky's family office now show the fintech entrepreneur as a UK resident rather than based in Dubai, contradicting earlier documentation that had raised questions among City regulators and sparked headlines about wealthy individuals leaving Britain.

The October filing had caused particular concern for financial authorities evaluating whether to approve Revolut's application for a comprehensive banking licence, with officials reportedly requesting clarification from the £55 billion valuation company about the apparent relocation.

October filing raised alarms

Last October, Storonsky Family Ltd modified official records to list the entrepreneur's residence as the UAE instead of Britain.

The change generated considerable media attention and caught banking supervisors off guard as they assessed the fintech firm's banking authorisation bid.

Sources suggest the Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority contacted Revolut demanding explanations for not being notified about what appeared to be the chief executive's international move.

The same October day, an amended filing was submitted describing corrections to "trivial inaccuracies," though this updated version only became publicly available in January.

Licence application continues

The fintech company currently operates with restricted banking permissions during what's termed a "mobilisation phase," preventing full lending and deposit activities.

While this transitional period normally lasts under twelve months, Revolut has remained in this status for eighteen months following an initial application submitted over five years ago.

A company representative told The Telegraph "Revolut operates across 40 markets, and our CEO, Nikolay Storonsky, divides his time across the UK and our key international regions, reflecting the global nature of the business.

There has been no change to his role or responsibilities at Revolut, and his registered details at Companies House remain in the UK."

Treasury officials declined to discuss individual tax matters, while the Bank of England provided no statement. The FCA was approached for response.