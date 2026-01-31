Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Revolut founder Nikolay Storonsky back as UK resident months after Dubai switch reports

Nikolay Storonsky's family office updates corporate records to confirm UK residence following confusion over Dubai move

Revolut CEO news

The uncertainty comes as Revolut remains in a "mobilisation phase" banking licence typically lasting under a year for 18 months

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseJan 31, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Billionaire tech entrepreneur reverts residency status from UAE to UK in corporate filings
  • Initial October document suggesting Dubai move alarmed regulators reviewing Revolut's banking licence application
  • Company has been awaiting full banking authorisation for over five years
Revolut's billionaire founder has corrected corporate documents to confirm he remains a British resident, reversing an October filing that indicated he had relocated to the United Arab Emirates.
Records filed by Nikolay Storonsky's family office now show the fintech entrepreneur as a UK resident rather than based in Dubai, contradicting earlier documentation that had raised questions among City regulators and sparked headlines about wealthy individuals leaving Britain.
The October filing had caused particular concern for financial authorities evaluating whether to approve Revolut's application for a comprehensive banking licence, with officials reportedly requesting clarification from the £55 billion valuation company about the apparent relocation.

October filing raised alarms

Last October, Storonsky Family Ltd modified official records to list the entrepreneur's residence as the UAE instead of Britain.

The change generated considerable media attention and caught banking supervisors off guard as they assessed the fintech firm's banking authorisation bid.

Sources suggest the Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority contacted Revolut demanding explanations for not being notified about what appeared to be the chief executive's international move.

The same October day, an amended filing was submitted describing corrections to "trivial inaccuracies," though this updated version only became publicly available in January.

Licence application continues

The fintech company currently operates with restricted banking permissions during what's termed a "mobilisation phase," preventing full lending and deposit activities.

While this transitional period normally lasts under twelve months, Revolut has remained in this status for eighteen months following an initial application submitted over five years ago.

A company representative told The Telegraph "Revolut operates across 40 markets, and our CEO, Nikolay Storonsky, divides his time across the UK and our key international regions, reflecting the global nature of the business.

There has been no change to his role or responsibilities at Revolut, and his registered details at Companies House remain in the UK."

Treasury officials declined to discuss individual tax matters, while the Bank of England provided no statement. The FCA was approached for response.

nikolay storonskydubaifinancial conduct authoritybank of englandrevolut

Related News

Air India
Business

Air India places fresh orders with Boeing and Airbus

Priya Kapur
Business

Sunjay Kapur's mother alleges fraud over family trust assets

India-EU trade deal expected within days, reveals Spanish minister
Business

India-EU trade deal expected within days, reveals Spanish minister

Lakshmi Mittal
Business

Lakshmi Mittal pays tribute to father: 'Family was everything to him'

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us