Website Logo
  • Friday, August 26, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Nigeria bans white models in advertisements

With the industry having already evolved, the ban could see more commercials shot locally.

Representative image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Nigeria has banned foreign models and voiceover artists in advertisements – the first country to do so – in a bid to develop local talent.

The measure, taking effect from October, will effectively mean adverts in the African nation will no longer feature white models and British accents.

With the industry having already evolved, the ban could see more commercials shot locally.

There was a time when not just multinational companies selling their products in Nigeria, but even local brands featured white models.

Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria president Steve Babaeko said Britons accounted for about half of models and voiceover artists in Nigerian commercials a couple of decades ago.

He said the situation has changed with national sentiment catching up in the country of 218 million people.

Babaeko told The Times that there was “some kind of renaissance in Nigeria” with a “new sense of pride emerging” among young people.

Projects shot abroad or with foreign models were met with backlash, he said, adding that the ban also reflected the underlying national sentiment.

“People will tell you, ‘There are about 200 million of us. Are you telling me you could not find indigenous models for this commercial?’” Babaeko told the British newspaper.

TV presenter Bolanle Olukanni said the industry has already become indigenous with Nigerian adverts rarely featuring white models these days, although many were shot in other countries such as Kenya and South Africa.

“If you’re advertising specific brands in the market, you cannot use someone who can pass as a Nigerian,” Olukanni told The Times.

“It really is about Africa”.

The ban would also result in agencies shooting commercials within Nigeria because “no one will fly 10-15 models to South Africa”, she said.

The director-general of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Olalekan Fadolapo, said there had been a de facto ban on foreign models in Africa.

He said adverts with foreign models could not resonate with local people.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Priest of Indian heritage appointed Church of England’s first racial justice director
News
Crowdfunding for three Indian students who died in car crash in Scotland
News
Beware, hot coffee almost triples your risk of throat cancer – Study
News
Migration to UK hits new record as visas issued in a year top one million
News
Golf and Cricket connected to ‘imperial exploitation’, academics say
News
Public should cut back on energy use, says Nadhim Zahawi
News
Women encouraged to go topless in public pools to curb ‘sexualisation’ of their…
News
Braverman ‘supremely disappointed’ as legal department officials attend ‘Queer Leadership’ event on taxpayers’…
News
Albanian police could be stationed in UK to tackle Channel crossings
News
Silicon Valley start-up using tech to make Indian voices ‘sound whiter’
News
‘I hate you fu*** Indians,’ Texas woman arrested for assaulting 4 Indian Americans…
News
UK removed only 21 inadmissible asylum seekers to safe third countries in 18…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Priest of Indian heritage appointed Church of England’s first racial…
Doctor’s unusual sleep hack goes viral
Nigeria bans white models in advertisements
Crowdfunding for three Indian students who died in car crash…
Shia LaBeouf on having suicidal thoughts after abuse allegations by…
Beware, hot coffee almost triples your risk of throat cancer…