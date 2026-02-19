Skip to content
Nick Jonas’ mangalsutra bracelet for Priyanka Chopra steals the spotlight during 'The Bluff' promotion

Video shared online shows the couple during a light-hearted promotional moment

Nick Jonas bracelet

The detail, noticed by fans in a social media clip, quickly became the talking point

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 19, 2026
A small gesture that caught attention

Nick Jonas drew widespread attention online after appearing to wear a mangalsutra as a bracelet while promoting Priyanka Chopra’s film The Bluff. The detail, noticed by fans in a social media clip, quickly became the talking point, with many interpreting it as a personal nod to their marriage and to Indian customs.

The video shows Jonas preparing a cocktail inspired by Chopra’s character and speaking enthusiastically about the project ahead of its release on Amazon Prime Video.

Social media reaction

Viewers flooded the comments with praise, describing the move as thoughtful and affectionate. Several posts highlighted how the gesture reflected his public support for Chopra and appreciation of her cultural background, turning a brief promotional clip into a widely shared moment online.

Premiere moments and family glimpse

Images circulating from the film’s premiere also offered behind-the-scenes glimpses of Chopra getting ready with her team. One widely shared picture showed their daughter, Malti Marie, placing temporary tattoos on her arm, adding a personal touch to the event coverage.

Chopra also made a visual callback to the film by wearing the same armour featured during the shoot.

About the film

Directed by Frank E Flowers and co-written with Joe Ballarini, The Bluff stars Chopra alongside Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison. The project follows a pirate-led storyline and is set to stream on Prime Video.

