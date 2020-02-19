New immigration system assures ‘Britain is open for business’: Alok Sharma

THE UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma on Wednesday (19) said that the new, fair immigration system will send a message to the whole world that Britain is open for business.

He claimed that it will reduce the time taken to bring a worker into the UK by up to 8 weeks.

To support businesses, we will be introducing world-leading technology, streamlining visa processes and scrapping the requirement to advertise here before employing a migrant, Sharma revealed.

Sharma said: “For the first time businesses will be able to recruit the most talented people from around the world using a single streamlined points-based immigration system.”

He highlighted that the new system will enable those studying in the UK to more easily continue to work and contribute after they have graduated.

With 4 of the top 10 universities in the world, the UK attracts half a million international students

According to Sharma, the new Global Talent visa will provide a fast track route for the world’s best and brightest scientists and researchers to take advantage of the “billions” government is investing to turn the UK into a “science superpower”.

“The new system will prioritise the skills people have and how they will contribute to the UK’s economy, not where they come from. And it will help restore public trust in our immigration system,” Alok Sharma said.

He hoped that UK businesses will transform and level up every region of the country by adapting and investing in “domestic skills” and technology.