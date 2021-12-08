Website Logo
  • Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765

News

New health inequalities report urges to do survival analysis among minorities

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

A new report on Covid-19 health inequalities in the UK has urged the government to measure the survival analysis among minorities over time and to oversee youth vaccine uptake.

The report published last week was prepared by equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, with support from the Cabinet Office Race Disparity Unit (RDU), on progress to address health inequalities due to the pandemic.

The report also suggested building on the success of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in reaching ethnic minority groups and applying this to future vaccination programmes. 

According to the report, the government must ensure there is clarity in the communications about the need for Covid-19 boosters and the longer-term plan for the Covid-19 vaccination.

The government should continue to deliver clear messaging through trusted voices and via social media to reassure pregnant women that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe, it added.

Commenting on the report, Professor Sir Ian Diamond, the UK’s National Statistician, said: “The Race Disparity Unit won the ONS Research in Excellence award for their innovative work into the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on ethnic minority groups. This work has demonstrated how research can be used to tackle inequalities in our society, and the powerful role that analysis can have in informing decisions.”

The report said that the NHS must continue to build trust in health services within ethnic minority groups through optimising and building on the local partnerships and networks established under the vaccination programme.

“To build confidence in future vaccination schemes and other health interventions, the National Institute for Health Research and the NHS Race and Health Observatory should seek to increase ethnic minority participation in clinical trials and research through methods such as promoting the INCLUDE Ethnicity Framework. ONS should collaborate with the other relevant health departments and consider how linking health and Census data could be improved and extended to facilitate more reliable, timely and detailed estimates of ethnic health disparities on a regular basis,” the report said. 

“Relevant health departments and agencies should review and action existing requests for health data, and undertake an independent strategic review of the dissemination of healthcare data and the publication of statistics and analysis.​​”

The report further said that the government must address specific ethnic minority groups rather than a homogenous group (for example use of the term ‘BAME’)

The report added: “Public health communications do not stigmatise ethnic minorities when explaining that they may be more vulnerable or at higher risk.
The government should carry out a review of language and terminology around ethnicity to understand how to target messaging without stigmatising any particular group.

“The government should develop and provide materials in multiple languages and formats, including BSL, easy read and audible formats, to ensure content addresses any difficulties to reach diverse audiences. It should use community partners to co-create content and tailor communications that resonate with key audiences.”

In June 2020, prime minister Boris Johnson asked minister Badenoch to look at why Covid-19 was having a disproportionate impact on ethnic minority groups and to consider how the government response to this could be improved.

Recent research by Oxford University has identified the gene responsible for doubling the risk of respiratory failure from Covid-19, carried by 61 per cent of people with South Asian ancestry.

Prime minister Johnson has accepted all the recommendations in the report in full, a statement said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Britain’s new head of armed forces urges to embrace diversity
PAKISTAN
Pakistan train driver who stopped for yoghurt suspended
INDIA
Bipin Rawat: a soldier’s general
News
UK’s Johnson says sorry, orders probe into aides’ alleged lockdown party
UK
UK announces £440,000 to encourage organ, blood donations
INDIA
India defence chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas crowned top global Asian celebrity for 2021
SRI LANKA
Elephant kills two Sri Lanka cricket stadium staff
US
Indian-origin surgeon in Nasa class of 2021 trainee astronauts
UK
Luton drug dealer Mansoor Kiani jailed for 15 years
HEADLINE STORY
20 Bangladesh students sentenced to death for political murder
US
Kamala Harris accused to be bully who brutally criticises staff
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Jacqueline Fernandez appears before probe agency in connection with money…
Monali Thakur begins filming Dukaan
Vir Das to develop and star in American country music…
“Nice to see leading ladies of film industry breaking sexist…
Irrfan Khan’s legacy is still being understood: Riz Ahmed
Riteish Deshmukh turns director with Marathi-language film Ved
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE