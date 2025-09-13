Siddharth and Freida Pinto lead Netflix’s adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri’s ‘Unaccustomed Earth’ centred on scandalous affair shaking an immigrant community

Highlights:

Siddharth to co-star with Freida Pinto in Netflix’s Unaccustomed Earth

Series based on Jhumpa Lahiri’s award-winning short story collection

John Wells and Madhuri Shekar leading the adaptation with Ritesh Batra directing two episodes

Cast includes Indraneil Sengupta, Adi Roy, Sarayu Blue, and Iyla Sundarsingh Mckaig

Actor Siddharth has joined Freida Pinto in Unaccustomed Earth, Netflix’s highly anticipated adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri’s celebrated short story collection. The new drama, combining elements of family conflict with romance, marks Siddharth’s latest international outing. With Pinto leading the cast, the series promises to bring Lahiri’s themes of migration, love, and identity to a global audience.

What is Unaccustomed Earth about?

The Netflix series adapts Lahiri’s Pulitzer Prize-winning collection of stories, weaving them into an eight-part narrative set in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It follows the life of Parul Chaudhury played by Freida Pinto, a devoted wife whose world unravels when a long-lost love resurfaces, sparking a scandalous affair within a close-knit Indian American community.

Described by the streamer as an “epic, soapy drama,” the show explores themes of belonging, generational conflict, and the push and pull between tradition and individual desire.

Who does Siddharth play in the Netflix series?

Siddharth takes on the role of Amit Mukherjee, a Bengali American raised in Cambridge. Known as the dependable friend everyone turns to in moments of crisis, Amit is warm-hearted yet struggles to find stability in both work and relationships.

According to Netflix, Amit’s life begins to spiral just as his relationship starts to look promising, with the unexpected return of his lost love setting off a chain of emotional conflicts. This layered character gives Siddharth the opportunity to bring both depth and vulnerability to the story.

Who is behind Unaccustomed Earth on Netflix?

The series is being spearheaded by Emmy-winning producer John Wells alongside playwright and screenwriter Madhuri Shekar. Wells serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer, while Shekar joins him as co-writer and co-producer.

Indian filmmaker Ritesh Batra will direct the first two episodes, with additional episodes helmed by Nisha Ganatra. The project is produced under John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lahiri herself is also attached as an executive producer, ensuring the adaptation stays faithful to her original text.

When will Unaccustomed Earth release on Netflix?

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for Unaccustomed Earth. The show is currently in production and will join the streamer’s growing list of South Asian stories with international appeal.Lahiri’s works have been adapted for the screen before, most notably The Namesake directed by Mira Nair and starring Irrfan Khan, Tabu, and Kal Penn. With an ensemble that also includes Indraneil Sengupta as Jai, Adi Roy as Kaushik, Sarayu Blue as Ruma, and Iyla Sundarsingh Mckaig as Hema, expectations are high for the series to deliver another culturally rich story with global resonance.