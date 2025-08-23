Skip to content
Netflix reportedly in talks with Harry and Meghan for Princess Diana documentary with insiders calling it a royal bombshell

The Sussexes’ renewed Netflix first look deal could see Prince Harry lead a deeply personal project exploring Diana’s legacy and global impact.

meghan markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly working on a Netflix documentary about Princess Diana for 2027

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 23, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Highlights:

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle extend Netflix deal after £100 million (₹1,054 crore) contract ends.
  • Princess Diana documentary being discussed for 2027, marking 30 years since her death.
  • Netflix given first rights to Sussexes’ new shows under fresh “first look” deal.
  • Meghan’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan returns for a second season despite mixed reviews.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in talks with Netflix for a new project centred on Princess Diana, with plans to release a documentary in 2027. The proposal forms part of their renewed “first look” deal with the streaming giant, following the end of their original £100 million (₹1,054 crore) partnership. The late princess remains a powerful secondary figure in the Sussexes’ story, and this project could be one of their most significant ventures yet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly working on a Netflix documentary about Princess Diana for 2027Getty Images


What is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix deal?

The Sussexes’ original £100 million (₹1,054 crore) five-year deal with Netflix expired this year, prompting speculation about their future in streaming. According to reports, the couple have now signed a fresh agreement giving Netflix first refusal on any new content pitched through their Archewell Productions banner. The arrangement also covers staff and operational costs for their company, ensuring the couple continue to have a steady platform for creative projects.

Netflix executives have praised the pair as “influential voices whose stories resonate globally,” while Meghan said she felt “inspired” to keep creating content with the streamer.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's renewed deal with Netflix could see them sharing Diana’s story with global audiencesGetty Images


Will the Princess Diana documentary go ahead?

A documentary about Princess Diana is among the proposals currently on the table. If confirmed, it would be scheduled for 2027, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of her death in Paris. Industry insiders told The Sun that Netflix would “bite his hand off” if Prince Harry agreed to lead the project, convinced it would be a ratings success.

Harry has previously spoken about his close relationship with his mother and the trauma of her passing when he was just 12. He has also taken part in earlier television projects marking her legacy, including Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy in 2017. A new Netflix special would allow him to revisit her life with unprecedented depth and global reach.

Princess Diana’s legacy remains central to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix projectsGetty Images


What other Netflix projects are Harry and Meghan working on?

Alongside the Diana documentary discussions, Netflix has confirmed a second season of Meghan’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, which launches this week. Although the first season drew harsh reviews, it pulled in stronger-than-expected viewership, ensuring its continuation. A December holiday special is also planned, along with a short documentary titled Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within, about a group of Ugandan orphans.

The couple’s earlier six-part docuseries Harry & Meghan in 2022 was a record-breaking success for Netflix, though subsequent projects failed to reach the same level. With Diana’s story back in focus, the streaming platform hopes to capture a similar cultural impact.

Meghan’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan returns alongside talks of a Diana documentaryGetty Images


Why is Princess Diana’s story still significant?

Princess Diana remains one of the most compelling figures in modern royal history, with enduring public fascination across generations. For Prince Harry, telling her story has always been deeply personal. In his memoir Spare, he described her death as “overwhelming and isolating,” while also crediting her memory with shaping his decision to step back from royal duties to protect his wife and children.

Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William gather for the commemorations of VJ DayGetty Images


Harry has kept her legacy close, naming his daughter Lilibet Diana and maintaining a photo wall of her at his California home. If the documentary is confirmed, it will not only mark a historic anniversary but also underline how central Diana remains to the Sussexes’ public and private lives.

prince harryprincess diananetflixroyal familymeghan markle

