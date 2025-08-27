Lilly Singh joins Netflix’s Bollywood dance film 'Best of the Best'

NETFLIX has expanded its cast for Best of the Best, a coming-of-age film set around competitive Bollywood dancing, with comedian Lilly Singh joining in.
Hasan Minhaj and Prashanth Venkataramanujam have penned the story, about what happens when two childhood friends join the Bollywood dance team at their college. Minhaj will also act.
Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Priyanka Kedia, Ankur Rathee, who acted in Four More Shots Please and Chaneil Kular from the streamer’s original Sex Education are in the movie along with Shreya Navile, Becky Alex, Janina Gavankar, Nihar Duvvuri, Nico Greetham, Saara Chaudry, Amryn Khurana, Tanishq Joshi and Sasha Bhasin.
The film will be directed by Lena Khan, who has previously worked as a director on Never Have I Ever.
It will be produced by Minhaj and Venkataramanujam under 186k films.