Net zero policies not working, says Tony Blair in new report

FORMER UK prime minister Tony Blair has said current net zero policies are "doomed to fail" and called for a reset in the global approach to climate change, according to a report by the Tony Blair Institute, The Climate Paradox: Why We Need to Reset Action on Climate Change.
In the report’s foreword, Blair wrote that people "feel they're being asked to make financial sacrifices and changes in lifestyle when they know the impact on global emissions is minimal". He said strategies based on quickly phasing out fossil fuels or limiting energy consumption would not succeed.
Blair did not urge Labour to stop its decarbonisation efforts but said governments need to rethink their approach as current efforts are not working. He also warned against the "alarmist" and "irrational" tone of the climate debate.
The report argues international efforts through bodies like COP and the UN have not halted emissions and that the public has lost faith due to a lack of economic benefits.
It calls for more investment in carbon capture, AI for energy efficiency, small-scale nuclear reactors, and climate adaptation, while pushing for stronger engagement with China and India.
Lindy Fursman from the Tony Blair Institute told BBC Radio 4 the report supports net zero targets but stresses more ambition is needed globally. Downing Street said it would not change course, calling net zero an economic opportunity.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Conservative MP Andrew Bowie welcomed Blair’s comments, while Labour, the Greens, and Liberal Democrats defended climate policies.
Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said he agreed with several proposals in the report, including AI and carbon capture.
Rahul Bhatt sparks controversy over 'insensitive' remarks about sisters Alia and Pooja Bhatt