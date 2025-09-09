Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Nepal PM Oli quits as anti-corruption protests spiral, leaving 19 dead

Seventeen people were killed in the capital and two more in Sunsari district, according to police and local media. Kathmandu police spokesman said about 400 people were injured, including more than 100 officers.

Nepal protests

Demonstrators weild stones and sticks as they clash with riot police personnel during a protest outside the parliament in Kathmandu on September 8, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraSep 09, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns amid violent anti-corruption protests
  • At least 19 killed and more than 100 injured as police clash with demonstrators
  • Social media ban lifted after protests turned deadly across Nepal
  • UN and Amnesty call for probe, two cabinet ministers also resign

NEPAL prime minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday, his aide said, as anti-corruption demonstrators defied an indefinite curfew and clashed with police, a day after 19 people died in violent protests triggered by a social media ban.

“The PM has quit,” Oli’s aide Prakash Silwal told Reuters, a move that plunges the country into fresh political uncertainty.

Oli’s government lifted the social media ban after protests turned violent, killing 19 and injuring more than 100 after police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at demonstrators trying to storm parliament on Monday.

The unrest is the worst in decades in the Himalayan country that is wedged between India and China and has struggled with political instability and economic uncertainty since protests led to the abolition of its monarchy in 2008.

Deadly crackdown

The protests began in Kathmandu, with mostly young people demanding the government lift restrictions and address corruption. Demonstrators clashed with police near parliament on Monday, where officers used tear gas, batons, rubber bullets and water cannons.

Seventeen people were killed in the capital and two more in Sunsari district, according to police and local media. Kathmandu police spokesman Shekhar Khanal said about 400 people were injured, including more than 100 officers.

Amnesty International said live ammunition had been used. The United Nations called for a swift and transparent investigation.

One eyewitness described the situation inside a hospital where dozens of the injured were treated. “Tear gas entered the hospital area as well, making it difficult for doctors to work,” said Ranjana Nepal, information officer at the Civil Hospital.

A 23-year-old student, Yujan Rajbhandari, said: “Nearly 20 people were murdered by the state — that shows the scale of police brutality. The government have to take responsibility for the lives that were lost.”

Curfew and continued unrest

Authorities imposed an indefinite curfew in Kathmandu and other districts on Tuesday. Despite this, groups of protesters defied restrictions, setting fire to tyres, throwing stones at security forces and targeting government buildings and the homes of some politicians. Local media reported that some ministers were evacuated by military helicopters.

The country’s aviation authority said Kathmandu’s international airport was partially closed on Tuesday due to the unrest.

Protesters also held condolence meetings in memory of those killed. “We are still standing here for our future ... We want this country corruption-free so that everyone can easily access education, hospitals, medical facilities ... and for a bright future,” protester Robin Sreshtha told Reuters TV.

Government response

Oli, 73, expressed sorrow over the deaths in a letter following an emergency cabinet meeting. “The government was not in favour of stopping the use of social media and will ensure an environment for its use,” he wrote, while ordering an investigation into the violence before announcing his resignation.

The government announced relief payments for families of those killed, free treatment for the injured, and formed a panel to submit a report within 15 days on the causes of the protests and measures to prevent such incidents.

Two cabinet ministers also resigned on moral grounds.

Anger over corruption

Organisers described the demonstrations as being led by Gen Z, frustrated with corruption and lack of opportunities. Protesters said they were angered by videos on TikTok — which was not blocked — showing the children of politicians flaunting luxury goods and foreign vacations while ordinary Nepalis struggle.

“The protest was intended, first and foremost, against the rampant corruption in government,” one demonstrator wrote in an email to Reuters, signing off as “A concerned Nepali citizen.”

Local newspaper Kathmandu Post wrote: “This isn’t just about social media — it’s about trust, corruption, and a generation that refuses to stay silent. For them, digital freedom is personal freedom. Cutting off access feels like silencing an entire generation.”

International reactions

India, Nepal’s neighbour, said it was “closely monitoring” developments. “As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue,” India’s foreign ministry said.

Embassies of Australia, Finland, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, Norway, Germany and the US in Nepal also issued a joint statement expressing sadness over the deaths and urging restraint, protection of rights and avoidance of further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies)

kathmandu violencekp sharma olinepal protestssocial media ban

Related News

Indian restaurant loses licence after Home Office catches illegal workers
News

Indian restaurant loses licence after Home Office catches illegal workers

Trump sees Modi, Putin closer to Xi, but insists US-India ties intact
News

Trump sees Modi, Putin closer to Xi, but insists US-India ties intact

Farage pledges Reform UK election push as Tories, Labour falter
News

Farage pledges Reform UK election push as Tories, Labour falter

Police arrest five after anti-asylum protesters target Heathrow hotel
News

Police arrest five after anti-asylum protesters target Heathrow hotel

More For You

Bridget Phillipson

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson leaves following a cabinet meeting at Downing Street on September 9, 2025.

Getty Images

Bridget Phillipson joins race for Labour deputy leader

EDUCATION SECRETARY Bridget Phillipson has announced her candidacy for Labour’s deputy leader, becoming the most senior figure to enter the contest so far.

Clapham and Brixton Hill MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy is the only other declared candidate in the race to replace Angela Rayner.

Keep ReadingShow less
indian-soldiers-ww1-getty
Indian infantrymen on the march in France in October 1914 during World War I. (Photo: Getty Images)
Getty Images

Comment: We must not let anti-immigration anger erase south Asian soldiers who helped save Britain

This country should never forget what we all owe to those who won the second world war against fascism. So the 80th anniversary of VE Day and VJ Day this year have had a special poignancy in bringing to life how the historic events that most of us know from grainy black and white photographs or newsreel footage are still living memories for a dwindling few.

People do sometimes wonder if the meaning of these great historic events will fade in an increasingly diverse Britain. If we knew our history better, we would understand why that should not be the case.

For the armies that fought and won both world wars look more like the Britain of 2025 in their ethnic and faith mix than the Britain of 1945 or 1918. The South Asian soldiers were the largest volunteer army in history, yet ensuring that their enormous contribution is fully recognised in our national story remains an important work in progress.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shabana Mahmood

The minister, promoted from the Ministry of Justice during prime minister Keir Starmer’s Cabinet reshuffle last Friday, said securing the country’s borders would be her main focus.

Getty Images

Shabana Mahmood warns of visa cuts for countries refusing to take back migrants

Highlights:

  • Mahmood warns countries refusing to take back migrants could face visa suspensions
  • More than 1,000 migrants crossed the Channel in small boats over the weekend
  • Mahmood hosted Five Eyes ministers from the US, Australia, New Zealand and Canada in London
  • Home secretary says border security will be her main focus after Cabinet reshuffle

    • NEWLY-APPOINTED home secretary Shabana Mahmood on Monday (September 8) outlined a tougher approach on immigration, warning that countries refusing to take back illegal migrants could face visa suspensions.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    English Channel

    People try to board a migrant dinghy into the English Channel on August 25, 2025 in Gravelines, France. (Photo: Getty Images)

    Government plans to use military sites for migrant housing

    THE UK government said on Sunday it is examining the use of military sites to house migrants, amid growing criticism over the practice of accommodating asylum seekers in hotels.

    "We are looking at the potential use of military and non-military use sites for temporary accommodation for the people who come across on these small boats," defence secretary John Healey told Sky News.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    ​London Underground

    London Underground services will not resume before 8am on Friday September 12. (Photo: Getty Images)

    Tube strike begins as RMT stages five-day walkout over pay

    Highlights:

    • First London Underground strike since March 2023 begins
    • RMT members stage five-day walkout after pay talks collapse
    • Union demands 32-hour week; TfL offers 3.4 per cent rise
    • Elizabeth line and Overground to run but face heavy demand

    THE FIRST London Underground strike since March 2023 has begun, with a five-day walkout over pay and conditions.

    Keep ReadingShow less
    © Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
    Contact Us