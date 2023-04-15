Website Logo
  Saturday, April 15, 2023
Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s next sets release date

Tentatively titled Nani 30, the film is set to hit cinemas on December 21, 2023.

By: Mohnish Singh

Telugu superstar Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming film gets a release date. The yet-untitled film’s first poster was unveiled on Saturday. Tentatively titled Nani 30, the film is set to hit cinemas on December 21, 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Nani shared the poster of the film and wrote in the caption, “And the wait is over … 21st Dec it is!”

 

In the poster, Nani is seen hugging a little girl, who has a worried expression on her face. Mrunal also shared the poster on her social media feed.

Being helmed by debutant filmmaker Shouryuv, the movie is touted to be an emotional family drama. The movie went to floors in January, this year.

Speaking about the movie, Mrunal earlier said, “I’m sure elated and excited to be part of this project. It’s a really heart-warming story and the team backing the project is immensely talented. I’m looking forward to working with Nani. It’s an interesting curve, given I did the remake of Jersey last year, a film Nani originally starred in.”

Mrunal has recently been seen in Gumraah paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor.

On the other hand, Nani is currently seen in his latest release Dasara.

