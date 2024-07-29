Modi likely to visit Ukraine in August: Report

This potential visit follows Modi’s recent meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Modi and Zelenskyy during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy on June 14, 2024. (Photo credit: X/@ZelenskyyUa)

By: EasternEye

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Ukraine next month, marking his first visit to the country since the war with Russia began, according to a local media report.

This potential visit follows his recent meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Ukraine’s embassy in New Delhi stated that it had no immediate information to share. India’s foreign ministry also did not provide an immediate response.

Western countries have imposed sanctions on Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. However, nations such as India and China have continued trading with Russia.

India has not directly blamed Russia for the conflict but has urged both nations to resolve their issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

Modi met Putin on a day when a Russian missile struck a hospital in Kyiv, killing at least 41 people. Modi told Putin that the death of innocent children was “painful and terrifying.”

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed disappointment over Modi’s visit to Moscow, calling it a “huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts” to see him embrace “the world’s most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day.”

Russia has denied striking the hospital.

The US State Department has voiced concerns about India’s relationship with Russia, particularly as the US seeks to strengthen ties with India as a counterbalance to China’s growing influence.

New Delhi is trying to enhance its relationship with Western countries while maintaining its ties with Russia.

The final date of Modi’s visit has not yet been confirmed, The Print reported on Saturday.

(With inputs from Reuters)