Modi says India supports Israel, conferred Speaker of the Knesset Medal

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi told lawmakers in Jerusalem on Wednesday that India stands "firmly" with Israel following Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023.

Addressing the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, Modi said, "I... carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7."

"We feel your pain, we share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction in this moment and beyond."

He did not explicitly mention the tens of thousands of Palestinians killed in Gaza during the more than two-year war between Israel and Hamas, but said India "supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace and regional stability".

Modi also told Israeli lawmakers that India's economic growth and Israel's leadership in technological innovation formed a "natural foundation for our forward-looking partnership".

In India, there is great admiration for Israel’s resolve, courage and achievements. pic.twitter.com/pjXIaU5PIt

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2026

"I see a lot of synergies in areas such as quantum technologies, semiconductors and artificial intelligence," he added.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "India supports Israel because it understands that Israel serves as a defensive wall against barbarism", adding that the visit will allow them to "further reinforce our ties".

Modi was later conferred with the ‘Speaker of the Knesset Medal’ in recognition of his contribution to strengthening strategic relations between India and Israel. He is the first leader to receive the medal, which is the highest honour of the Knesset. Knesset speaker Amir Ohana conferred the award after Modi’s address.

The medal was conferred in recognition of the prime minister's exceptional contribution – through his personal leadership – to strengthen strategic relations between India and Israel.

Modi is a rare world leader who has received top awards from both Israel and Palestine. In 2018, he was conferred the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine, the highest Palestinian honour for foreign leaders.

This is Modi’s second visit to Israel since taking office in 2014, and his second visit in nine years. The India-Israel relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership during his first visit in July 2017.

Earlier on Wednesday, a red carpet was rolled out at Ben Gurion airport and Modi was greeted with a hug by Netanyahu as he disembarked the plane.

"The two leaders share a special and a personal relationship," Shosh Bedrosian, spokeswoman for Netanyahu's office, said in a video posted on X.

"The bond between Israel and India is a powerful alliance as we are partners in innovation, security and a shared strategic vision," she added.

Netanyahu's office said the two leaders held a private meeting after the welcoming ceremony, with the Israeli premier hailing "a real friendship".

In a post on X, Modi described the meeting as "excellent".

"We discussed a wide range of topics aimed at deepening and strengthening the bilateral relations between our two countries," he said.

The pair "held an in-depth conversation about major developments in the region", he added.

Modi is also scheduled to meet Israeli president Isaac Herzog during the visit.

New Delhi has expanded cooperation with Israel across defence, agriculture, technology and cybersecurity sectors.

Talks opened in New Delhi on Monday for an India-Israel Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the government said in a statement, noting that merchandise trade reached $3.62 billion in 2024-2025.

Full diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992. Ties deepened after Modi took office in 2014.

Modi first visited Israel as prime minister in 2017, before Netanyahu made a reciprocal visit to India the following year.

In 2023, plans were unveiled in New Delhi for an India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor to link railways, ports, electricity, data networks and pipelines, including through Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Those plans were stalled by Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, which responded with a war in the Gaza Strip.

Months after his 2017 visit to Israel, Modi travelled to Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority.

The visit has drawn criticism in India.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, sister of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, posted on social media that she hoped Modi would mention the killing of "thousands of innocent men, women and children in Gaza" during his address to the Israeli parliament.

India has a population of 1.4 billion people and an estimated 220 million Muslims.

Adani Group operates the Israeli port of Haifa, and Israeli military drone technology played a role during India's May 2025 clash with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies)