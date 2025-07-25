Skip to content
 
‘We always play with a straight bat’: Modi on India-UK partnership

"There may be a swing and a miss at times, but we always play with a straight bat!" Modi said in a media statement after the talks, referring to the India-UK relationship.

modi-starmer-cricket

At Chequers, Starmer and Modi interacted with players from Buckinghamshire Street Cricket Hubs. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

X/@narendramodi
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 25, 2025
Eastern Eye

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi used a cricketing reference to describe India’s ties with the UK during his meeting with British prime minister Keir Starmer on Thursday.

“There may be a swing and a miss at times, but we always play with a straight bat!” Modi said in a media statement after the talks, referring to the India-UK relationship.

He added that both countries are committed to building a strong and productive partnership. “For both of us, cricket is not just a game, but a passion. And also, a great metaphor for our partnership. There may be a swing and a miss at times, but we always play with a straight bat! We are committed to building a high-scoring, solid partnership.”

Modi said the agreements concluded on Thursday, along with the Vision 2035 roadmap, were important steps in that direction.

India and the UK signed a landmark free trade agreement during the bilateral meeting.

Modi and Starmer also met players from the Buckinghamshire Street Cricket Hub at Chequers in London. “India and the UK are connected by a shared passion for cricket. At Chequers, PM Keir Starmer and I interacted with players from Buckinghamshire Street Cricket Hubs. Great to see sport fostering people-to-people ties between our nations,” Modi wrote on X.

Modi also presented the players with a cricket bat signed by the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup.

Cricket, which originated in the UK, is the most followed sport in India.

The Indian cricket team, led by captain Shubman Gill, is currently touring England for a five-match Test series. The fourth Test is being played in Manchester.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

Prime minister, Keir Starmer (C), and deputy prime minister Angela Rayner (opposite the PM) meet the families of the young girls

Prime minister, Keir Starmer (C), and deputy prime minister Angela Rayner (opposite the PM) meet the families of the young girls murdered in the Southport attack at 10, Downing Street on June 10, 2025 in London, England.

Getty images

Southport tensions rise amid UK anti-immigrant unrest fears

CONCERN is mounting in Britain that recent violent anti-immigrant protests could herald a new summer of unrest, a year after the UK was rocked by its worst riots in decades.

Eighteen people have now been arrested since protests flared last week outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in the town of Epping, northeast of London and seven people have been charged, Essex police said late Thursday (24). In one demonstration, eight police officers were injured.

Sadiq Khan

Khan has welcomed the UK-India trade deal, calling it a major boost for London's economy and business opportunities.

Kate Green/Getty Images

Sadiq Khan welcomes UK-India trade deal

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan has welcomed the UK-India trade deal, calling it a boost for the capital's economy.

“I’m delighted that the Government has signed this historic trade deal with India, delivering a £310m boost for London’s economy and creating opportunities for business in the capital and across the UK,” Khan said in a statement.

Goyal-Reynolds

Goyal described the agreement as a personally fulfilling moment and said it was concluded with a good rapport with his UK counterpart.

FTA will boost trade, investment and services between India and UK: Piyush Goyal

INDIA's commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be a game changer in the areas of trade, investment and services.

Speaking to PTI after signing the agreement with UK secretary of state for business and trade Jonathan Reynolds, Goyal said it was “remarkable” that talks which began over 20 years ago have now led to a “fair, equitable and balanced agreement”. The signing was witnessed by prime ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer at Chequers in Buckinghamshire.

Exclusive interview with Starmer on UK-India deal

Amit Roy (left) and Shailesh Solanki with Sir Keir Starmer

Exclusive interview with Starmer on UK-India deal: “FTA most significant for British Asian businesses"

PRIME MINISTER Sir Keir Starmer has promised to help British Asian businesses get the maximum benefit from the free trade agreement (FTA) he formally agreed with the visiting Indian prime minister Narendra Modi at Chequers on Thursday (24).

He made the pledge in an interview with Eastern Eye and Garavi Gujarat at the British prime minister’s country residence in Buckinghamshire.

August weather forecast UK

2025 has already seen three heatwaves, including a July peak of 35.8°C in Kent

iStock

UK weather maps show return of 31°C heatwave as August approaches

Highlights

  • Temperatures could reach 31°C in parts of southern and eastern England on Tuesday 5 August
  • High pressure expected to build across the south, bringing dry, settled conditions
  • Met Office forecasts warmer spells and drier weather from late July to mid-August
  • 2025 has already seen three heatwaves, including a July peak of 35.8°C in Kent
  • Recent storms and rain expected to ease as summer conditions return


Weather models indicate that the UK could see another burst of summer heat as August begins, with some regions forecast to experience highs of 31°C.

According to data from WX Charts, temperatures on Tuesday 5 August could peak at 31°C in parts of London, the South East and the East of England, including Essex, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire. Areas such as Hampshire, Dorset, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire may also see highs of 30°C. Warm air is expected to extend westwards into Somerset.

