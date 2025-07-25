‘We always play with a straight bat’: Modi on India-UK partnership

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi used a cricketing reference to describe India’s ties with the UK during his meeting with British prime minister Keir Starmer on Thursday.
“There may be a swing and a miss at times, but we always play with a straight bat!” Modi said in a media statement after the talks, referring to the India-UK relationship.
He added that both countries are committed to building a strong and productive partnership. “For both of us, cricket is not just a game, but a passion. And also, a great metaphor for our partnership. There may be a swing and a miss at times, but we always play with a straight bat! We are committed to building a high-scoring, solid partnership.”
Modi said the agreements concluded on Thursday, along with the Vision 2035 roadmap, were important steps in that direction.
India and the UK signed a landmark free trade agreement during the bilateral meeting.
Modi and Starmer also met players from the Buckinghamshire Street Cricket Hub at Chequers in London. “India and the UK are connected by a shared passion for cricket. At Chequers, PM Keir Starmer and I interacted with players from Buckinghamshire Street Cricket Hubs. Great to see sport fostering people-to-people ties between our nations,” Modi wrote on X.
Modi also presented the players with a cricket bat signed by the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup.
Cricket, which originated in the UK, is the most followed sport in India.
The Indian cricket team, led by captain Shubman Gill, is currently touring England for a five-match Test series. The fourth Test is being played in Manchester.
(With inputs from PTI)