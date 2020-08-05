Modi enjoys twin triumphs for India’s Hindu nationalists

NARENDRA MODI will on Wednesday (5) lay the foundation for a temple at a flashpoint holy site exactly a year after imposing direct rule on Muslim-majority Kashmir — twin triumphs for his Hindu nationalist government.

The site of Ayodhya and divided Kashmir have been two of the most divisive communal issues of the past 30 years in India, and the Indian prime minister has attempted to draw a line under both in his second term.

For his fans both steps confirm Modi as a decisive, visionary leader, and India’s most important in decades.

His critics see him as remoulding the country as a Hindu nation, at the expense of India’s 200 million Muslims, and taking it in authoritarian direction.

“Modi has certainly been India’s most transformative leader in recent memory,” Micheal Kugelman from the Wilson Center told AFP.

“This has made him wildly popular, but also highly controversial and quite divisive.”

The holy city of Ayodhya in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has long been a fault line in India’s religious divisions, and has been the spark for some of its worst sectarian violence.

Devout Hindus believe that Lord Ram, the warrior god, was born there some 7,000 years ago but that a mosque was constructed on top of his birthplace in the 16th century.

In the 1980s a Hindu movement began to agitate for the mosque to be removed and in 1992 a mob demolished it with shovels, pickaxes and their bare hands.

This triggered religious riots that killed 2,000 people, most of them Muslims.

A lengthy legal battle ensued but in November, in a major victory for the BJP, India’s top court awarded the site to Hindus, allowing a temple “touching the sky” to be built.

“(It’s) a huge achievement for (Modi). He is going to make his position permanently in history purely on the strength of this temple,” biographer Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay told AFP.

RIGHTING WRONGS

Further cementing his place in India’s annals is Kashmir, divided between India and Pakistan since 1947, the spark for two wars and the source of much bloodshed.

The BJP has long seen the special status enjoyed by the part of Kashmir controlled by India as a historical wrong, and on August 5 last year Modi abolished it.