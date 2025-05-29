Rachel Gupta quits Miss Grand International after historic win but pageant claims she was fired

Rachel Gupta, the first Indian to win Miss Grand International, has walked away from the crown just seven months after her historic win. She announced her decision to step down on Instagram, citing “broken promises” and an unhealthy work environment as reasons. However, the organisation behind the pageant says she did not resign, and they fired her.

Gupta posted a statement online explaining that she could no longer remain silent about how she was treated. Though she called winning the crown a dream come true, she said the experience that followed was nothing short of disappointing. “There were promises made, none of which were kept,” she said, later sharing a detailed video about everything that happened.

While her tone was emotional and apologetic towards fans, the organisers’ response was firm. The Miss Grand International (MGI) Organisation issued a statement confirming her removal, claiming she did not meet the expectations of her role. They alleged she skipped official duties, worked on outside projects without their approval, and refused to travel for a scheduled event in Guatemala.

The organisation has asked her to return the crown within 30 days.

Gupta had been crowned in October 2024, becoming the first Indian woman to win the MGI title. Her win was celebrated widely, especially given her previous success at international pageants like Miss Supertalent in Paris.

But trouble had been brewing from the beginning. Pageant followers might recall an awkward moment from the same crowning night when the second runner-up was stripped of her title on stage by the organisers. Now, Gupta's exit has only intensified scrutiny around how these events are run.





Both sides are sticking to their version though. Gupta says she quit on her own terms; the organisers insist she was fired. What is clear is that this was not the fairy tale ending anyone had hoped for. Whether it is a matter of clashing expectations or something deeper, Gupta has promised to tell all in the days to come.

For now, the crown may be off, but the conversation is not going away anytime soon.