Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rachel Gupta quits Miss Grand International after historic win but pageant claims she was fired

Seven months after her historic win, the Indian beauty queen exits amid claims of mistreatment and a public fallout with the pageant body.

Rachel Gupta

Rachel Gupta during her crowning moment at Miss Grand International 2024

Instagram/_rachelgupta
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 29, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Rachel Gupta, the first Indian to win Miss Grand International, has walked away from the crown just seven months after her historic win. She announced her decision to step down on Instagram, citing “broken promises” and an unhealthy work environment as reasons. However, the organisation behind the pageant says she did not resign, and they fired her.

Rachel GuptaRachel Gupta leaves Miss Grand crown months after win organisers claim she was firedInstagram/_rachelgupta


Gupta posted a statement online explaining that she could no longer remain silent about how she was treated. Though she called winning the crown a dream come true, she said the experience that followed was nothing short of disappointing. “There were promises made, none of which were kept,” she said, later sharing a detailed video about everything that happened.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


While her tone was emotional and apologetic towards fans, the organisers’ response was firm. The Miss Grand International (MGI) Organisation issued a statement confirming her removal, claiming she did not meet the expectations of her role. They alleged she skipped official duties, worked on outside projects without their approval, and refused to travel for a scheduled event in Guatemala.

The organisation has asked her to return the crown within 30 days.

Gupta had been crowned in October 2024, becoming the first Indian woman to win the MGI title. Her win was celebrated widely, especially given her previous success at international pageants like Miss Supertalent in Paris.

But trouble had been brewing from the beginning. Pageant followers might recall an awkward moment from the same crowning night when the second runner-up was stripped of her title on stage by the organisers. Now, Gupta’s exit has only intensified scrutiny around how these events are run.


Both sides are sticking to their version though. Gupta says she quit on her own terms; the organisers insist she was fired. What is clear is that this was not the fairy tale ending anyone had hoped for. Whether it is a matter of clashing expectations or something deeper, Gupta has promised to tell all in the days to come.

For now, the crown may be off, but the conversation is not going away anytime soon.

historic winmiss grand internationalpageant claimsfiredcontroversytoxic environmentmgimiss supertalent parispageant secretsmiss grand international rachel gupta

Related News

Supermarkets recall Myprotein gooey cookies over allergen fears
Food

Supermarkets recall Myprotein gooey cookies over allergen fears

Sargun Mehta
Entertainment

Sargun Mehta opens up about the blockbuster ‘Saunkan Saunkane 2’ and Punjabi cinema boom

Nepal takes game to new heights with T20 league
Cricket

Nepal takes game to new heights with T20 league

Rick and Morty
TV

5 reasons ‘Rick and Morty’ season 8 is the most unpredictable season yet

More For You

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan invests £3.7 million in his fourth Ayodhya property

Getty Images

Amitabh Bachchan buys fourth Ayodhya plot worth £3.7 million

Amitabh Bachchan has made yet another high-value move in Ayodhya’s fast-growing property market. The veteran actor has reportedly bought a 25,000-square-foot plot for £3.7 million (₹40 crore), marking his fourth land purchase in the temple city within a year.

The newly purchased land is located near The Sarayu, an upscale real estate project where Bachchan had previously invested £1.4 million (₹14.5 crore). This recent deal adds to a string of property investments he has made in the area since the development of the Ram Temple began drawing national attention and infrastructure projects to Ayodhya.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hailey Bieber Inks £800M Rhode Deal as Justin Faces Scrutiny

Hailey Bieber celebrates Rhode’s £800 million sale with fans calling her the real boss in the Bieber household

Getty Images

Hailey Bieber bags an £800 million Rhode deal as Justin’s money woes raise eyebrows

Hailey Bieber is riding high after her skincare label Rhode was bought for $1 billion (₹84,00,00,00,000) by e.l.f. Beauty, a big leap for the 28-year-old who launched the brand in 2022. The deal includes £480 million (₹50,40,00,00,000) in cash, e.l.f. stock worth £160 million (₹16,80,00,00,000), and a potential £160 million (₹16,80,00,00,000) more depending on how well the brand performs over the next three years.

Hailey isn’t just cashing out now; she’s stepping up. She’ll now serve as Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation at Rhode, while also becoming a strategic advisor at e.l.f. Beauty. In her announcement, she said the deal felt like the beginning of a new chapter and credited her team and customers for their role in Rhode’s growth.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ms Marvel

Fans still waiting for news on Ms Marvel Season 2

Marvel.com

Is this the end of ‘Ms Marvel’ after what Red Dagger just revealed?

It’s been nearly two years since Ms. Marvel made its debut on Disney+, and while fans have been waiting for news about a second season, actor Aramis Knight has shared a fairly grim update. Knight, who played the character Red Dagger (Kareem) in the series, revealed that he hasn’t heard anything about a return and doesn’t think it’s happening anytime soon.

Speaking at the Karate Kid: Legends premiere in New York, Knight admitted that the chances of Season 2 seem slim. “I don’t think so,” he said when asked if he’ll be back. “It’s been a while now. I’d love to return, but things didn’t line up, COVID, scheduling, and maybe even some creative shifts. I’m still waiting on a call, but I haven’t heard anything.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Ajay Devgn supports Deepika Padukone

Ajay Devgn backs Deepika Padukone’s call for balanced work hours at a recent press event

Getty Images

Ajay Devgn supports Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour workday rule as Sandeep Reddy Vanga feud brews

Deepika Padukone’s exit from Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, triggered an online storm, mainly due to her reported condition of limiting workdays to eight hours. While speculation ran wild, with unnamed sources labelling her “unprofessional,” Ajay Devgn has spoken up, backing the actor’s right to set boundaries.

At a recent press event for Maa, a horror film featuring his wife Kajol, Ajay addressed the topic head-on. When asked if filmmakers are okay with actors, especially new mothers, asking for shorter shifts, he said, “It’s not like people are against it. Most decent filmmakers understand. Eight or nine-hour shifts are common now.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Cannes Applauds Film on Caste and Friendship

Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Neeraj Ghaywan, Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter at Cannes for Homebound last Wednesday (21)

Getty Images

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound’ touches hearts with tale of caste and friendship at Cannes premiere

On paper, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, which was premiered last Wednesday (21) at the Cannes Film Festival, may seem like a typical Bollywood tearjerker.

It follows two best friends who grow up together in a poor village and set out to take on the world, with their friendship and mettle tested at every turn.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc