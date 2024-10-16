Court splits restaurateur’s £4 million estate among six children

Six siblings won a £4 million inheritance battle after a court ruled that their late father’s estate would be equally divided among them. (Representational image: iStock)

By: EasternEye

THE SIX children of multimillionaire restaurateur Abdul Khan have won a £4 million inheritance battle after a High Court judge ruled against their eldest brother’s attempt to keep the entire estate.

Muhammed Iftekhar Khan, 49, had claimed that he should inherit everything after their father’s death in 2008, as Abdul Khan had not left a will.

The estate, which includes four properties in south London, was valued at £4.6m, according to The Telegraph.

The portfolio consists of houses in Tooting Bec, Norbury, West Norwood, and Upper Norwood, purchased using profits from Abdul Khan’s successful restaurant, Clapham Tandoori.

Muhammed’s five siblings—Farhana, Shalima, Jennifer, Ahmed, and Sarwar—challenged his claim in court, stating that their father intended for the properties to be shared among all six children.

They referenced a 2004 family meeting, which they claimed confirmed that three houses were meant for the sons and the fourth for the daughters, the newspaper reported.

During the trial, Muhammed’s lawyer argued that he was a key figure in managing the estate and was favoured by his parents.

However, deputy judge Saira Salimi ruled in favour of the other five siblings, deciding that the properties were acquired with the intention that all the children would benefit, The Telegraph reported.

The properties will now be sold, and the proceeds will be divided equally among the siblings.