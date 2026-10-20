Miley Cyrus fires back at critics, "can take a lot, but one thing I will not stand" at Hollywood Bowl comeback

Highlights:



Miley Cyrus hit back at online criticism of her vocals and stage movement during her Hollywood Bowl comeback concerts.

The singer said she would not tolerate questions about her commitment to performing, insisting: “I am fully present.”

Cyrus acknowledged that returning to live performance was more difficult than it had been before her extended break.

Nearly 1.5 million fans reportedly joined the presale queue for her two Hollywood Bowl shows.

The singer said the concerts were a personal experience and a way to test her limits, not an experiment on her audience.

Her comments have reignited debate about live performance expectations, online criticism and the pressures facing pop stars.

Miley Cyrus has hit back at critics questioning her vocal consistency and stage presence during her highly anticipated return to live performance, declaring that she would not entertain suggestions that she was not putting her heart into her shows.

The 33-year-old singer addressed the criticism during her second Hollywood Bowl concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, 18 October, after clips from her first performance on Friday (16) sparked debate online about her vocals and apparent lack of movement on stage.

Responding to the backlash, Cyrus suggested that some of the commentary was designed to generate online engagement rather than offer a fair assessment of her performance.

"I have never heard that I don't put my heart into something," Miley told fans, according to footage shared by The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't know if any of you heard that. That somebody was doing commentary to get clickbait on their video talking about my show on Friday night, but I'm a lot of things, and we're not even going to entertain that."

She later made it clear that questioning her commitment to music crossed a line.

"I can take a lot, but one thing I will not stand is any question about where my heart is when I'm on the stage. Not one. I am fully present."

Miley Cyrus says comeback is harder than before

While rejecting accusations that she was not fully invested in her performances, Cyrus acknowledged that returning to the stage had been challenging.

The Hollywood Bowl concerts marked her first major concert appearances since 2022. The singer has previously spoken about her complicated relationship with traditional touring, citing travel demands and concerns about her vocal health.

"It is hard for me to stand up here and do this show," Miley continued. "It does not come as natural as it once did to me before. Because, like all of us, we change, we evolve, we grow, and we find what gets to come with us − what continues to fit."

Her comments offered a glimpse into the difficulties of returning to live performance after an extended break, even for an established star with years of touring experience.

Singer reflects on controversy and personal change

Cyrus also reflected on how public scrutiny has followed her throughout her career, with many of her personal and professional decisions labelled controversial.

"And the controversy, it used to be a lot of fun," Miley, 33, said. "It still can be. I can be pretty melted. I love that about me. I actually used to live my life pretty hard. Because life's hard, so I thought I had to get hard. ... But, you know, I didn't enjoy my life as much when I was living hard. I love pouring myself into something."

The remarks suggested a shift in how she approaches both her life and her work, with the singer emphasising the value of committing herself to something meaningful.

Nearly 1.5 million fans reportedly queued for tickets

Despite the online criticism, demand for Cyrus's comeback concerts was substantial. Nearly 1.5 million fans reportedly joined the presale queue for the two Hollywood Bowl shows.

Speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Cyrus joked that the response supported her decision not to embark on a conventional tour.

"That's kind of what my idea was," Miley told Lowe. "This is the ultimate dress rehearsal. I've learned now through the queue that my calculations are correct and people will come to me. I don't need to drive to you."

However, she later clarified that the concerts were not simply a test of a new career strategy.

"This is not an experiment of you. This is an experience for me," Miley said. "And you all make the experience possible. [This is] the only way I get to test my personal boundaries, my limits, what I think I can do."

Cyrus released her latest album, Bass Persuades, on 18 September. While her return has prompted debate about her live performances, the singer's response makes clear that she sees the concerts as a personal challenge rather than simply a measure of public approval.