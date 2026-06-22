Meryl Streep turns 77: Seven milestones that shaped the Hollywood icon’s remarkable career

Highlights

Meryl Streep celebrates her 77th birthday on 22 June.

She holds the record for the most acting Oscar nominations.

Her career spans more than five decades across film, television and theatre.

From early setbacks to record-breaking success, Streep has remained one of Hollywood’s most respected performers.

Few actors have managed to remain at the top of their profession for as long as Meryl Streep. Acclaimed for her versatility, emotional depth and ability to master vastly different characters, she has built a career that has influenced generations of performers. As the Hollywood legend turns 77, here are seven milestones that helped shape her extraordinary journey.

1. A Yale education laid the foundation for her career

Long before she became one of Hollywood’s most celebrated stars, Streep was honing her craft at the Yale School of Drama. She earned a Master of Fine Arts degree and immersed herself in theatre, developing the technical skills and discipline that would later define her performances. Her years at Yale helped prepare her for a career that would demand both artistic range and remarkable consistency.

2. Early acclaim arrived with The Deer Hunter and Kramer vs. Kramer

Streep's rise in Hollywood was swift. Her performance in The Deer Hunter introduced her to a wider audience, while Kramer vs. Kramer established her as a major acting talent. The latter earned her the first Academy Award of her career and marked the beginning of a decades-long relationship with awards recognition. At a time when Hollywood was searching for a new generation of leading actors, Streep quickly emerged as one of its brightest stars.

3. She became the industry’s gold standard for versatility

One of the defining features of Streep’s career has been her ability to move effortlessly between genres, accents and personalities. Whether portraying historical figures, fictional characters or everyday women facing extraordinary circumstances, she developed a reputation for disappearing into her roles. Her performances often set a benchmark for character-driven acting and helped establish her as one of the most versatile actors of her era.

4. She turned an early rejection into motivation

Not every opportunity came her way. Early in her career, Streep auditioned for the 1976 version of King Kong but failed to secure the role. According to a story that has become part of Hollywood folklore, she was considered unsuitable for the part because she was not viewed as glamorous enough. Rather than derailing her ambitions, the rejection became a footnote in a career that would far exceed the expectations of many industry gatekeepers.

5. No actor has matched her Oscar nomination record

Over the years, Streep amassed more acting nominations at the Academy Awards than any other performer. The achievement reflects not only her talent but also her longevity in an industry where careers can often be short-lived. Her nominations span a wide variety of roles and genres, highlighting an ability to remain relevant across multiple generations of filmmakers and audiences.

6. She proved her range extended far beyond drama

Although often associated with powerful dramatic performances, Streep repeatedly demonstrated her ability to excel in lighter material. Films such as The Devil Wears Prada revealed her flair for sharp comedy, while Mamma Mia! introduced her to a new generation of viewers through music and humour. Her willingness to embrace different genres ensured that her appeal extended far beyond traditional prestige cinema.

7. Her influence continues to shape modern acting

More than five decades after her breakthrough, Streep remains one of the most admired figures in the entertainment industry. Younger actors frequently cite her work as an inspiration, while critics continue to view her performances as examples of exceptional screen acting. Few performers have combined critical acclaim, commercial success and cultural impact on the scale that Streep has achieved.

As she celebrates her 77th birthday, Meryl Streep’s legacy is measured not only by awards and accolades but also by the lasting influence of her work. From theatre student to Hollywood icon, her career remains one of the most remarkable success stories in modern cinema.