Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Mehul Choksi loses final appeal in Belgium over extradition to India

Diamond trader accused in £1.2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud case exhausts legal options in Belgium

Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi. (Photo credit: ANI)

Photo credit: ANI
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasDec 10, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

BELGIUM's supreme court, the Court of Cassation, on Tuesday (9) rejected the appeal of fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi challenging the extradition request of India in connection with the £1.2 billion alleged bank fraud in Punjab National Bank, authorities in that country said.

Choksi, who escaped to Antigua and Barbuda in January 2018, days before the scam was detected, was spotted in Belgium, where he had reportedly sought treatment.

India had sent an extradition request to Belgium on August 27, 2024, based on arrest warrants issued by a special court in Mumbai.

Responding to PTI, spokesperson for Court of Cassation, advocaat-generaal Henri Vanderlinden, said, "The Court of Cassation rejected the appeal. So, the decision of the Court of Appeal stands."

The Antwerp Court of Appeal had upheld India's request for Choksi's extradition while terming it "enforceable".

A four-member indictment chamber at the Court of Appeals in Antwerp did not find any issue in the orders issued by the pre-trial chamber of the district court on November 29, 2024, terming the arrest warrants issued by the Mumbai special court in May 2018 and June 2021 as "enforceable", allowing Choksi's extradition.

The Court of Appeals had ruled that Choksi, the main accused in the PNB scam, faces "no risk" of being denied a fair trial or subjected to ill-treatment if he is extradited to India.

The pre-trial chamber of the Antwerp District Court, Turnhout Division, in its order dated on November 29, last year, held that the arrest warrants against Choksi issued by the Mumbai court were enforceable, except for the order related to "causing the disappearance of evidence of the crime".

When Choksi appealed against this verdict, it rejected his claims that he personally faces a real, present and serious risk of being subjected to denial of justice, torture or inhuman and degrading treatment in India.

India has given a number of assurances to Belgium about Choksi's safety, the charges that he would face during trial in India, prison arrangements, human rights and medical needs.

The Court of Appeals had ruled that 66-year-old Choksi faces "no risk" of being denied a fair trial or subjected to ill-treatment if he is extradited to India.

Dismissing the appeal filed by Choksi against the district court, the Court of Appeals held that the businessman failed to provide "concretely plausible" evidence of a "genuine risk" of torture or denial of justice.

It held that the documents Choksi submitted do not substantiate his claims that he is the subject of a political trial.

The Court of Cassation only checks the decision of the court of appeal "on legal aspects" such as whether the court of appeal correctly applied the legal provisions, and whether they follow the right procedure, Vanderlinden had said last month.

The public prosecutor at the Court of First Instance in Antwerp, Division Turnhout, initiated an action on November 25, 2024, seeking the enforcement of arrest warrants issued by the Mumbai court.

(PTI)

pnb scampunjab national bankmehul choksi cbi casemehul choksi

Related News

Gerry McGovern
Business

JLR design chief removed after 'woke' Jaguar backlash

Boohoo blocks Mike Ashley from vote on £150m bonus plan
Business

Boohoo blocks Mike Ashley from vote on £150m bonus plan

Sri Lanka banks on IMF cash as car imports top estimates
Business

Sri Lanka banks on IMF cash as car imports top estimates

Mohsin Issa
Business

Asda sells 24 stores for £568m to tackle mounting debt pile

More For You

John Xavier

In 2019, Xavier founded London Baron Limited, with Manavatty as its flagship product.

John Xavier

How John Xavier turned Kerala’s traditional arrack into Manavatty — a rising UK spirits brand

Highlights

  • Manavatty now available in over 250 off-licence shops across the UK and expanding to 20 countries.
  • Brand won bronze at London Spirits Competition 2025 and Spirit Bronze 2025 at International Wine and Spirit Competition.
  • Scottish National Party auctioned signed Manavatty bottles at Edinburgh for party fundraising.
When Scotland's first minister John Swinney signed a bottle of Manavatty at the Scottish National Party convention in Edinburgh on (November 15), it marked an extraordinary milestone for an entrepreneur who had resurrected a spirit banned in his native Indian state.
With Scotland's SNP elections approaching in 2026, the party selected Manavatty for their traditional fundraising auction, a recognition that few immigrant-founded brands achieve.

"It's a tradition for the SNP political party to keep a product at an auction and take the funds for party welfare," explains John Xavier, the man behind this unlikely success story.

John Xavier Manavatty was selected for SNP's traditional fundraising auctionJohn Xavier

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us