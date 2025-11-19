Mega Zeraora set to become Pokémon Legends: Z-A’s toughest challenge yet

Highlights

Mega Zeraora arrives as part of the Mega Dimension DLC

New DLC includes Pokémon that can exceed level 100

Game Freak hints at a higher level cap, possibly reaching 165 or more

Players must purchase the $29.99 DLC to access Mega Zeraora

Additional Mega evolutions and bonus items available through pre-orders

A formidable new mega evolution

Mega Zeraora is the newest figurehead of the Mega Dimension DLC for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and early information suggests it may be one of the hardest Mega evolutions to obtain. The electric-type creature, already known for its speed and power, receives a dramatic boost in its Mega form, but accessing it will require players to dive into the toughest content the game has offered so far.

The Mega Dimension section of the game is designed as a marked step up in difficulty. Trailers show monsters surpassing level 100, with some pushing as high as level 164. Game Freak has not yet confirmed the final cap, though figures around 165 or even 200 have been widely speculated. This elevated challenge means players will need to assemble a strong team before attempting to secure Mega Zeraora.

A new high-stakes mode

Mega Dimension includes a levelling mechanic unlike anything seen in previous titles. Temporary level boosts can be gained through in-game donuts, which raise a Pokémon’s level for a short time. This twist forces players to think more strategically about each encounter.

The structure resembles elements of roguelike games, where planning ahead is essential and losing battles can have heavier consequences. For players who enter unprepared, Mega Dimension may prove unforgiving, and Mega Zeraora sits at the centre of this challenge.

The DLC’s marketing makes this clear. The official trailer warns that “getting Mega Zeraora for your team will be a little difficult,” signalling that the creature will not be awarded easily.

What Mega Zeraora brings

Game Freak’s description paints Mega Zeraora as a powerhouse. The energy stored in its body is said to equal ten bolts of lightning, with concentrated electric charge visible on its forehead, chest, back and hands. These areas emit a pale blue glow, providing its signature look.

Mega Zeraora joins a growing number of Mega evolutions that require specific conditions to unlock. Previous examples include starter stones tied to the game’s Ranked mode, a system that initially frustrated players who did not want the added cost of an online subscription. In response, Game Freak recently made the Ranked requirement less demanding and also released the mythical Diancie and its Mega Stone through Mystery Gift.

More arriving with the DLC

Players have until December 10 to prepare for Mega Zeraora and the rest of the Mega Dimension content. The expansion also introduces Mega Raichu X and Y, Mega Chimecho and Mega Baxcalibur, each offering new strategies and team-building options.

Those who pre-order will receive a code for 12 Poké Balls from the Luxurious Poké Ball set, along with a selection of themed clothing items.

Mega Zeraora may be the headline addition, but the Mega Dimension DLC as a whole promises one of the most ambitious and demanding experiences in the Pokémon Legends series to date.